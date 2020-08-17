Hyderabad Techie Provides Free Food, Shelter To COVID-19 Patients, Families

22-year-old Prasanna Kumar has been providing free food and shelter to those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad.



Last week, Kumar, who runs a software company in Bengaluru, had tweeted, "Any COVID-positive families near Hyderabad in need of food can contact 9505906289. This service is free and we can accommodate up to 400 families. We are launching this service from August 15th to mark Independence Day."

"During the lockdown period in March-April, we distributed food and groceries to about 10,000 people in Hyderabad. I have realised food has once again become a problem for COVID-affected families in quarantine. That's why I am launching this programme," Kumar was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Since his announcement on Twitter, the youngster and his team have been flooded with over 400 calls.

"We want to provide this facility only to the lowest rung of the society — we want to provide shelter to those who cannot afford an alternative," Kumar told The News Minute.

The team has arranged three houses - one each in Miyapur, Madhapur and Secunderabad - which can house around 60 people in total. Currently, they are instructing patients that they cannot offer medical treatments to patients and are asking those with symptoms to go to hospitals.

Kumar runs a team called 'Every Pulse' with around 15 people, and are in the process to convert the group into an NGO.

Talking about his latest initiative, Kumar, who has been involved in several philanthropic activities, said, "We have been receiving numerous requests for shelter from COVID-19 positive patients. Those who can't afford hospitals are the ones who are worst affected. Many of them who have called me are those from the construction industry. They stay in homes shared with a group of people. When they test positive, they are asked to leave or are thrown out by the landlords. They have nowhere to go."