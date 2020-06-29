Get Inspired

Tamil Nadu: Textile Manufacturing Company Develops PPE Coveralls Reusable Upto 80 Washes

At present, the PPE kits which are used for COVID-19 treatment are not reusable and can be used only for a day.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   29 Jun 2020
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: TV9, ANI

As India grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, a textile manufacturing company based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, claims to have developed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls which are reusable up to 80 washes.

"It has the ability to recharge chlorine in fabric for nearly 80 washes. It has antimicrobial certification from SITRA," KG Denim's Managing Director B Sriramulu told ANI.

At present, the PPE kits which are used for COVID-19 treatment are not reusable and can be used only for a day. Once used, the PPEs should be destroyed using an incinerator. However, in many cases, the used PPE kits are thrown away in garbage cans, raising concerns. A reusable PPE coveralls can help in saving costs for numerous health organisations.

"Disinfecting properties of chlorine is built in our fabric and is active on its surface for two weeks. On washing, chlorine is absorbed again by fabric giving it antimicrobial facility. Property available in the fabric in first wash is available even after 80 wash," Sriramulu said.

The company claims that the their technique binds chlorine with the fabric and kills 99.5 per cent of many common bacteria and virus.

"We have the capacity of producing 15,000 meters of the anti-viral fabrics," he added.

