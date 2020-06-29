Tamil Nadu: Textile Manufacturing Company Develops PPE Coveralls Reusable Upto 80 Washes

As India grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, a textile manufacturing company based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, claims to have developed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls which are reusable up to 80 washes.

"It has the ability to recharge chlorine in fabric for nearly 80 washes. It has antimicrobial certification from SITRA," KG Denim's Managing Director B Sriramulu told ANI. At present, the PPE kits which are used for COVID-19 treatment are not reusable and can be used only for a day. Once used, the PPEs should be destroyed using an incinerator. However, in many cases, the used PPE kits are thrown away in garbage cans, raising concerns. A reusable PPE coveralls can help in saving costs for numerous health organisations.

