COVID-19: Doctors At Victoria Hospital In Bengaluru Dance In PPEs To Keep Up Their Spirits

At Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, doctors treating COVID-19 patients, who have been living in the premises of the hospital for the past seven days, have found a way to de-stress themselves. The doctors here dance to Hindi songs wearing PPEs, cook for the staff, organise mehndi and drawing competitions. Recently a video of doctors dancing "Likhe jo khat tujhe" was shared on Twitter.

Doctors of #Bengaluru Victoria Hospital have prescribed a session of Happy Dance to overcome the stress and anxiety after treating #COVID19India patients. pic.twitter.com/Pc3ATmmWiI — Bharathirajan (@bharathircc) June 2, 2020

In the hospital, there are as many as 18 children among the coronavirus positive cases. To lift their mood, the doctors are organising various activities for them.



"In addition to this, we have been organising mehndi competition for women patients and painting for kids. Winners are given prizes as well. Kids demand chocolates and carrom boards mostly, and I along with Dr Balaji Pie, cook food in our pantry for ourselves and other staff as well," NDTV quoted Dr Asma Banu as saying.

Karnataka recorded 257 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 4. The total number of infections has crossed 4,320.

