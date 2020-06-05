Get Inspired

COVID-19: Doctors At Victoria Hospital In Bengaluru Dance In PPEs To Keep Up Their Spirits

The doctors here dance to Hindi songs wearing PPEs, cook for the staff, organise mehndi and drawing competitions to de-stress themselves.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   5 Jun 2020 4:10 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
COVID-19: Doctors At Victoria Hospital In Bengaluru Dance In PPEs To Keep Up Their Spirits

Image Credit: NDTV

At Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, doctors treating COVID-19 patients, who have been living in the premises of the hospital for the past seven days, have found a way to de-stress themselves. The doctors here dance to Hindi songs wearing PPEs, cook for the staff, organise mehndi and drawing competitions. Recently a video of doctors dancing "Likhe jo khat tujhe" was shared on Twitter.

In the hospital, there are as many as 18 children among the coronavirus positive cases. To lift their mood, the doctors are organising various activities for them.

"In addition to this, we have been organising mehndi competition for women patients and painting for kids. Winners are given prizes as well. Kids demand chocolates and carrom boards mostly, and I along with Dr Balaji Pie, cook food in our pantry for ourselves and other staff as well," NDTV quoted Dr Asma Banu as saying.

Karnataka recorded 257 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 4. The total number of infections has crossed 4,320.

Also Read: Telangana Doctor Drives 70 Km To Take Expectant Mother To Healthcare Centre, Performs Delivery

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian