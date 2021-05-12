'My Action Should Inspire People To Feed One Deprived Person Or Stray Animal Daily': Kerala Cop Feeds Stray Dogs Amid Lockdown

The partial lockdowns imposed in most of the states around the country have halted several activities. Several hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries had to restrain their services completely. This has resulted in serval strays of the country to starve as food waste disposed of these places were the primary source of food for them. After observing the predicament of few stray dogs, Subramaniyan Potty S, a police officer from the Nemom station, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala became their saviour.

The sub-inspector despite his rigid and busy schedule never fails to meet his furry friends near the Vellayani lake and feed them. He also ensures that the place is clean after the dogs have finished the endearing meal.

The senior official, a native of Nedumangad passed his paths with few strays two months ago owing to a night patrol." It was around 2.30 am when we reached the lakeside and two very skinny dogs came towards me. Their plight depressed me and from the next day, I started feeding them." reported The New Indian Express

Subramaniyan, even when he's away on duty secures that the dogs are well fed."I am a vegetarian and we don't cook meat at home. So, every day I buy them food such as dosa or parotta with chicken or beef.

If I am on leave, I ensure that they are fed on time by my colleagues. They are also living beings like us, if not us, then who will feed these poor creatures," says the benevolent policeman.

Not surprisingly he also feeds the dogs near his house with the assistance of his wife Mayadevi and their children. "The lockdown days have been hard on the street dogs. So, my family started to give food to a few dogs near our house. I don't want to give food waste to these poor animals. Every day, I spend 200 for them to ensure that they are not hungry. Many people have been contacting me and applauding about my deed but I believe in the saying - do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing," adds Subramaniyan.

Although, he is not that exhilarated about the video which went viral."I wish that my action inspires someone to feed at least a deprived person or a stray animal. I would consider that as my achievement. We are living through a pandemic and many have lost their lives. Why don't we offer a kind hand to others?" asks Subramaniyan.

The question posed by the compassionate policeman is very crucial in such testing times. Stray dogs which used to rely on the leftover waste of the eateries or volunteer who would regularly feed them, now are facing a daunting challenge. According to the Livestock Census-2012, there are around 17.3 million stray dogs in the country which might have increased to 30-35 million by 2018. The lives of these strays is a very vulnerable matter. They are sustained by several NGOs and volunteers who ensure that they do not succumb to starvation. In 2020, BJP MLA Maneka Gandhi had issued the Feeder's pass for the volunteers who willingly wanted to feed stray dogs during the lockdown. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently has sanctioned 60 lakhs to feed stray dogs and cattle during the 14 day coronavirus lockdown period in the state.

The lives of these stray dogs depend on the efforts of samaritans like Subramaniyan. These detrimental situations call for us to contribute to saving all lives!

Also Read: Maharashtra Looking To Procure Vaccines Globally: Aaditya Thackeray