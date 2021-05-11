Maharashtra Looking To Procure Vaccines Globally: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra is considering importing vaccines directly for Mumbai's residents, the state's tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Monday, May 10.



Considering the plausibility of the aim, it will create a 'roadmap' to inoculate the country's financial capital in three weeks. The minister stated that the cost is "not a factor" and the state government is seeking "procurement at the earliest".

"Like other states, we are scrambling and struggling for vaccines," Mr. Thackeray told NDTV. "We are looking at the possibility of globally procuring vaccines for Mumbai. If we can do that. We have a roadmap to vaccinate the people of Mumbai within three weeks," he added.

He said they are quite optimistic about the completion of the drive as skepticism and hesitancy towards vaccines has reduced a great deal now. "The vaccine hesitancy has gone away and people are eager to get both shots and carry on with post-Covid life. I think that is crucial," he added.

In a series of tweets, he said work isalso on to ensure those not well-versed with technology or those who are unable to operate the CoWin app get access to vaccines in time

Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift & efficient, after discussing the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked @mybmc to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines. (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 10, 2021





While we explore possibilities of globally procuring vaccines and also increasing vaccination centres to have 1 in every municipal ward, the road map for administering the second shot for every age group will be published soon.

(2/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 11, 2021

Cases have finally started dropping down in the city from over 11,000 on April 14 to 1,794 in the last 24 hours. "Until all Indians are vaccinated, all Indians are not safe", cautioned Mr. Thackeray.

In relation to the vaccines, he said that his father Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide another app other than Co-WIN.

As the entire country is grappling with the mayhem the pandemic has caused, states have been left on their own to deal with the crisis. Odisha on Monday became the fifth state after Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra to issue global tenders to acquire vaccines from international manufacturers and implored the Centre to exempt imported vaccines associated with tax liabilities in a move to lessen the burden on the finances.

