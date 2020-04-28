Get Inspired

Pune Police Surprises Teen With Cake On Birthday As Father Stranded In US

When Sharma's father failed to contact him due to some technical glitches, he mailed the Pune police requesting them to convey his wishes to his son.

The Logical Indian Crew
28 April 2020 2:06 PM GMT
Written By : Reethu Ravi | Edited By : Prateek Gautam | Reporter :  Sanjukta Mandal  
Pune Police Surprises Teen With Cake On Birthday As Father Stranded In US

Image Credits: The Times Of India

In a heart-warming incident, on Sunday, April 26, Pune police surprised a teen with a birthday cake as his father is stranded in the United States due to the lockdown.

Vatsal Sharma celebrated his 15th birthday by cutting his birthday cake on the bonnet of a police vehicle in the presence of the locals and police personnel, with the "Happy Birthday" song playing in the background.

When Sharma's father failed to contact him due to some technical glitches, he mailed the Pune police requesting them to convey his wishes to his son. The Pune police forwarded the e-mail to Pimpri Chinchwad police station as the family resides in the Sangvi area.

Sandeep Bishnoi, the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner, then asked senior inspector of the Sangvi police Dnyaneshwar Sable to wish the boy with a cake.

Sable told The Times Of India, "We traced the family's address with a cell phone number and reached their apartment at night. The initial plan was to celebrate the boy's birthday at his flat. But we called Vatsal and his mother to the parking lot. We wished him on behalf of his father and told him to cut the cake, maintaining social distancing norms."

"This year the police made my birthday special for me. I thank everyone," Sharma said.

Amid the lockdown, the police personnel are going beyond their duty and helping out citizens across the country. In a similar incident, Delhi police cops arranged a cake for a girl who turned four on April 18. In another incident, the Punjab police had celebrated a toddler's birthday at her doorstep and surprised her with a cake.

