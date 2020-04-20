Delhi Police Turn Santa Clause! Celebrate 4-Yr-Old Girl's Birthday In Labour Camp

At a time when the coronavirus outbreak has engulfed the world and people are forced to stay at home, Delhi police cops wore a different hat. They went beyond their call of duty to celebrate a girl's birthday. Some pictures of this heart-melting incident were shared online and in no time they went viral.



As the girl turned four on April 18, the cops arranged a birthday cake for her and invited her friends. The police personnel organised the celebration in the community kitchen at the labour camp in Chandan Hulla Village. The children in the viral picture are seen wearing masks and social distancing from each-other while celebrating the girl's birthday. "Today on the birthday of a 4-year-old girl child, who is the residence of a jhuggi, in Buddh Bazar Delhi a cake was arranged by @DelhiPolice and ensured that her birthday is celebrated at the labour camp, Chandanhola. Social distancing followed!!! Today Police is in Santa Claus Mode," a twitter user Supriya Bhardwaj said while sharing some pictures of the occasion.

