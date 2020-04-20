Get Inspired

Delhi Police Turn Santa Clause! Celebrate 4-Yr-Old Girl's Birthday In Labour Camp

As the girl turned four on April 18, cops arranged a birthday cake for her and organised the celebration in the community kitchen at the labour camp.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   20 April 2020 2:23 PM GMT
Written By :  Sanjukta Mandal  
Image Credits: Supriya Bhardwaj/Twitter

At a time when the coronavirus outbreak has engulfed the world and people are forced to stay at home, Delhi police cops wore a different hat. They went beyond their call of duty to celebrate a girl's birthday. Some pictures of this heart-melting incident were shared online and in no time they went viral.

As the girl turned four on April 18, the cops arranged a birthday cake for her and invited her friends. The police personnel organised the celebration in the community kitchen at the labour camp in Chandan Hulla Village. The children in the viral picture are seen wearing masks and social distancing from each-other while celebrating the girl's birthday.

"Today on the birthday of a 4-year-old girl child, who is the residence of a jhuggi, in Buddh Bazar Delhi a cake was arranged by @DelhiPolice and ensured that her birthday is celebrated at the labour camp, Chandanhola. Social distancing followed!!! Today Police is in Santa Claus Mode," a twitter user Supriya Bhardwaj said while sharing some pictures of the occasion.

The noble gesture melted many hearts and several people praised the humanitarian side of the police force. The Delhi Police department also retweeted the pictures.

Some days ago, the Punjab Police had celebrated the birthday of a toddler by surprising her with a birthday cake at her doorstep. In a video, the officials can be seen donning masks and gloves, parking their vehicles outside the house and then breaking into a 'Happy Birthday' song as soon as the baby comes out with her family.

