Punjab Police Deliver Essentials To Senior Citizens Living Alone Amid Lockdown

In the wake of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, Nawanshahr police in Punjab is ensuring that the state's elderly receive all the essentials. Through their 'Helping Hands' service with the aid of NGOs, the district police deliver essentials at the doorstep of the elderly, reported The Indian Express.

The district police, with the help of panchayats, first identifies the senior citizens living alone in villages. They then send a police officer to their place to make a list of what they need. These are then delivered to their home.

The police deliver essentials like food, dry ration, medicines, phone recharge service, gas cylinders among other things. It has so far identified and helped 57 such elderly in different villages of the district.

"I was feeling all alone. But that is not the case anymore as policemen are taking care of us and asking our well being daily," Gurmeet Singh, told the media.

According to the media report, the elderly, who require special care, constitute 10.3 per cent of Punjab's total population.

"It is much tougher for the old people who are physically handicapped, have no one close to look after them and are living all alone. After locating these elderly people we are providing them both cooked, and dry ration and also meeting the needs for their medicines. We also give them a contact number on which they can call us any time for any help and we are also contacting them several times a day to know their well being," said Constable Balwinder Singh, one of the policemen who have been visiting the elderly.