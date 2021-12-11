All section
Meet Nims Purja, The Nepalese Mountaineer Who Scaled Worlds 14 Tallest Peaks In Record 6 Months

Photo Credit: Instagram/Nirmal Nims Purja

Meet Nims Purja, The Nepalese Mountaineer Who Scaled World's 14 Tallest Peaks In Record 6 Months

India,  11 Dec 2021 10:38 AM GMT

On the occasion of International Mountains Day, we look at mountaineer Nirmal Nims Purja! The man from Nepal made the impossible possible by scaling 14 of the world's tallest mountains in record time.

Every year, December 11 is observed as International Mountain Day globally to raise awareness of the significance of the mountain. This year's International Mountain Day theme will be sustainable mountain tourism, which aims at additional and alternative livelihood options, promoting poverty alleviation, social inclusion and landscape conservation. On this special occasion, let us take a look at the record-breaking mountain conquerer Nirmal Purja!

Celebrating The Victorious Journey of 'Nims Purja'

Nirmal Nims Purja is a world-record-holding mountaineer from Nepal. Purja joined the Gurkhas at a very young age and became the first-ever Gurkha to serve in the United Kingdom Special Forces of the British Army, the Special Boat Service, and the Royal Navy. To defy boundaries, he climbed two of the worlds tallest peaks back to back with no sleep. The mountaineer set the world record of climbing all 14 eight-thousands (mountains sitting about 8,000 meters) in a mind-blowing six months and six days. Puja was also the first climber to reach the summit of Mount Everest, Lhotse, and Makalu in just 48 hours.

Nothing Is Impossible

According to the reports of The Himalayan Times, the documentary '14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible', directed by Torquil Jones, ranks at No. 7 on the Netflix Global Top 10 movies list. The impressive mountaineer appears to set off on a daring quest to set a new mountaineering record in the series. The documentary has a total of 12,170,000 hours of viewing time in the said duration. It chronicled Nimsdai's quest to climb all 14 summits above 8,000 meters in seven months. The film is developed from 100 hours of footage Nimsdai and his team captured during their journey to the highest peaks.

'Discovering Your Limitation'

For mountaineers, the thing about bringing people to 8,000m is that you've got to have immense self-belief to attempt something like this, yet be incredibly humble to survive. Purja talked about the importance of mental strength, self-belief and decision making abilities while climbing up the tallest peaks.

Also Read: Professor Neena Gupta From West Bengal Receives 'Ramanujan Prize For Young Mathematicians 2021'

International Mountain Day 
Nims Purja 
Sustainable Mountain Tourism 
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible 

