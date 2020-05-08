Corona Warrior: Clad In Burkha, This Muslim Woman Is Sanitizing Temples, Gurdwaras And Mosques In Delhi

In an exemplary show of communal harmony, a Muslim woman is helping to sanitise several temples in Delhi amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported NDTV.



Clad in a burqa from head to toe, 32-year-old Imrana Saifi has taken up the responsibility of sanitising numerous temples, mosques and gurdwaras in the North Delhi neighbourhood. She's welcomed by the priests who lend her a helping hand in spraying the disinfectant inside and outside the temples.

As its the holy month of Ramzan, the mother of three observes the day-long fast and goes out every day to do her work with the sanitiser tank provided by the local residential welfare association.

"I want to uphold the secular culture of India. I want to send a message that we are all one and we will stay together," Saifi told the media.

"We aren't stopped by the temple priest or anyone else and we haven't faced any difficulty as of now," she added.

Saifi has made a team of three other women to work amid the pandemic. Earlier, she had made arrangements to help people affected by the violence in Northeast Delhi in late February over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Such steps are welcome for communal harmony and we must support each other. We must discard hatred and adopt love and be the each other's well-wishers," he priest of Nehru Vihar's Nav Durga Mandir of Nehru Vihar, Pandit Yogesh Krishna told the media.

As people are aware of the dangers of COVID-19, they don't create an obstacle in the sanitation drive.

"People are aware that it is a dangerous disease that is why we don't face any problem on our sanitisation drive. The pandemic has brought the communities together," she said.

Saifi has studied only till the seventh grade. Her husband Niyamat Ali works as a plumber and to make ends meet, Saifi also took up the work.

However, the ongoing nationwide lockdown rendered both of them jobless. Saifi has now taken up community service.