Corona Warriors: Assam Police Surprise 78-Yr-Old Man On Birthday

In a heartwarming incident, the Assam Police surprised a 78-year-old man on his birthday by turning up at his home in Assam's Nagaon town.



Kamala Prasad Agarwal is living alone due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. In order to surprise him, a team of eight police personnel went to his house to celebrate his birthday with sweets, posters, birthday hats and sang for him.

"The police team asked me my name and my family. I told them I was alone as my wife and other family members were stranded in Bangalore and Delhi due to lockdown. It was only when I asked them if there was any problem, they revealed the real purpose of the visit," Agarwal told a local news channel.

The police said that they went to the man's house as they could not let the man celebrate his birthday alone. The team also carried placards saying 'I am your son' and 'I am your daughter.'

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Assam Police, which soon went viral.

"A beautiful and moving surprise! When @nagaonpolice knocked the door of Shri KP Agarwal to wish him on his 78th Birthday, as his family members were not around due to the #Lockdown. May today & all of your days be amazing. Happy Birthday!!" the police captioned the video.