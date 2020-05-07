Corona Warriors: Assam Police Surprise 78-Yr-Old Man On Birthday

Reethu Ravi
In a heartwarming incident, the Assam Police surprised a 78-year-old man on his birthday by turning up at his home in Assam's Nagaon town.
Kamala Prasad Agarwal is living alone due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. In order to surprise him, a team of eight police personnel went to his house to celebrate his birthday with sweets, posters, birthday hats and sang for him.
"The police team asked me my name and my family. I told them I was alone as my wife and other family members were stranded in Bangalore and Delhi due to lockdown. It was only when I asked them if there was any problem, they revealed the real purpose of the visit," Agarwal told a local news channel.
The police said that they went to the man's house as they could not let the man celebrate his birthday alone. The team also carried placards saying 'I am your son' and 'I am your daughter.'
A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Assam Police, which soon went viral.
"A beautiful and moving surprise! When @nagaonpolice knocked the door of Shri KP Agarwal to wish him on his 78th Birthday, as his family members were not around due to the #Lockdown. May today & all of your days be amazing. Happy Birthday!!" the police captioned the video.
In the video, the police can be seen wishing Agarwal and breaking into the 'happy birthday' song. They also make him wear a birthday hat and feed him sweets.
According to Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Nagaon's superintendent of police, it was through Agarwal's daughter that they learnt about his birthday and that he was staying alone.
"Our team, all young officers, surprised Agarwal in a creative way. We have been getting lots of calls and messages seeking help and advice during. But this is the first birthday we celebrated. Police are compassionate to those in need, but we will be strict with those who violate lockdown norms," Dilip was quoted by Hindustan Times.Also Read: Pune Police Surprises Teen With Cake On Birthday As Father Stranded In US
