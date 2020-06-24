Mumbai Man Sells SUV To Gift Oxygen Cylinders To 250 Needy Families Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped India, several good samaritans have gone beyond their ways to help out the needy. In a recent incident, a 31-year-old resident in Mumbai's Malad sold his SUV and used the money to buy oxygen cylinders and distribute it to those in need.

Shahnawaz Shaikh recently sold his Ford Endeavour which he had bought in 2011 to meet the rising demand for oxygen cylinders in the city.

"Seeing the situation of hospitals across the city, we have decided to provide oxygen cylinders to whoever is in urgent need of them. We are not disseminating on the basis poor or rich, Hindu, or Muslim. Whoever is coming to us with a doctor's prescription, we simply deliver the oxygen cylinder to them anywhere in Mumbai," Shahnawaz was quoted as saying by NDTV.

During the lockdown, Shahnawaz had been using his car as a makeshift ambulance. However, the decision to provide oxygen cylinders came after his business partner's sister died of COVID-19. The six-month pregnant woman was turned away by five hospitals and had died before she could be admitted.

"The woman's husband took her to five hospitals but none was willing to admit her. Some said they didn't have any vacant beds for people with Covid-19 symptoms. Others didn't have ventilators. She died in an autorickshaw outside the sixth hospital," he told Mumbai Mirror.

After speaking to doctors, Shahnawaz learnt that her life could have been saved if she had received oxygen in time. This encouraged the youngster to help those in need. Upon researching, he came to know that there was a shortage of oxygen cylinders in the market and decided to sell his SUV to raise money for them.

Since June 5, Shahnawaz has distributed oxygen cylinders to over 250 families of COVID-19 patients.