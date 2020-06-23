Get Inspired

Mumbai Builder Gives Newly Constructed 19-Storey Building As COVID Care Centre

So far, 300 patients have been transferred to the building, with four patients in each flat.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   23 Jun 2020 3:45 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-23T09:26:22+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Abhishek M
Mumbai Builder Gives Newly Constructed 19-Storey Building As COVID Care Centre

Image Credits: NDTV

As Mumbai, continues to grapple with the pandemic, a builder in the city has handed over his newly-constructed 19-storey building at Malad to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a Covid-19 care centre.

The building, located at S V Road, has 130 flats and was ready to be handed over to the flat owners.

"We decided to do this willingly after discussing with tenants. The building is being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients," Mehul Sanghvi of Sheeji Sharan Developers was quoted by NDTV.

So far, 300 patients have been transferred to the building, with 4 patients in each flat.

Gopal Shetty, MP from Malad, also played a crucial role in this decision as he was the one who got in touch with Sanghvi to provide the flat for the cause.

"We're happy that people like Mehul Sanghvi have set aside personal interests, to serve the greater good during these difficult times. We hope that others come forward and collaborate for such gestures, helping us save as many lives as possible," he North Mumbai legislator said.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with at least 1,32,075 cases, with over 66,000 cases reported from Mumbai alone. Of the total cases in the state, at least 65,744 have recovered, and at least 6,170 people have died.


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian