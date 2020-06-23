Mumbai Builder Gives Newly Constructed 19-Storey Building As COVID Care Centre

As Mumbai, continues to grapple with the pandemic, a builder in the city has handed over his newly-constructed 19-storey building at Malad to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a Covid-19 care centre.

The building, located at S V Road, has 130 flats and was ready to be handed over to the flat owners.

"We decided to do this willingly after discussing with tenants. The building is being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients," Mehul Sanghvi of Sheeji Sharan Developers was quoted by NDTV.

So far, 300 patients have been transferred to the building, with 4 patients in each flat.

Gopal Shetty, MP from Malad, also played a crucial role in this decision as he was the one who got in touch with Sanghvi to provide the flat for the cause.

"We're happy that people like Mehul Sanghvi have set aside personal interests, to serve the greater good during these difficult times. We hope that others come forward and collaborate for such gestures, helping us save as many lives as possible," he North Mumbai legislator said.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with at least 1,32,075 cases, with over 66,000 cases reported from Mumbai alone. Of the total cases in the state, at least 65,744 have recovered, and at least 6,170 people have died.



