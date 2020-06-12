WomanOfSteel: Manipur Woman Auto Driver Carries COVID-19 Patient 140Km At Night; Awarded By CM

A woman auto driver in Manipur, who volunteered to drive a recovered COVID-19 patient from Imphal to Kamjong district was awarded by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday, June 11.

The woman, Laibi Oinam, undertook an eight hours long journey covering over 140 km to drop the COVID-19 survivor.

After the patient was discharged from the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, the ambulance service at the hospital had refused to take her home as she was from another district.

Oinam then volunteered to drive the patient during the intervening night of May 31 and June 1 to the far-flung hill district.

The CM, along with a team of MLAs and other well-wishers, handed over a cash reward of Rs 1,10,000 to the woman in Imphal on Thursday.

"The cash reward was sponsored by some entrepreneurs from Manipur along with the Diaspora in US, UK, Canada and Singapore as an encouragement for her humane and heroic act and service," a statement from CM's secretariat said.

A resident of Pangei Bazaar in Imphal East, Oinam is a mother of two sons and the sole breadwinner of the family.

A documentary film based on her life titled 'Auto Driver' had won many accolades at the 63rd National Film Awards in 2015, including the award for best social issue film in the non-feature category. It had also won Best Short Documentary award in the Audience Choice category at the 2017 Women's Voices Now Film Festival.