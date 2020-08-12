Mizoram: Doctor-Turned-MLA Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Absence Of Doctor

A legislator of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram performed an emergency caesarean and helped a woman deliver her baby in the absence of doctors in Champhai district.



Z.R. Thiamsanga, a doctor by profession who specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology, was visiting the earthquake-hit areas of his constituency, Champai North to assess the damages of the recent earthquake and to take stock of the COVID-19 situation on August 10.

C Lalhmangaihsangi (38) from the remote Ngur village, who was expecting her second child, was going through labour and bleeding. However, the only doctor at the district hospital in Champhai town was on leave due to health issues. The woman was also not in a position to travel to Aizawl, around 200 km away.

"She was lucky that I happened to be in town at the right time. I volunteered to help her deliver through the caesarean section as soon as I heard about her complications," Thiamsanga, a gynaecologist with 30 years of experience was quoted by The Hindu.

"The woman and her baby are both fine. But they might not have survived had the woman's family taken her to [State capital] Aizawl, which is about 10 hours by road," he added.

Thiamsanga, who is also the vice-chairman of the Health and Family Welfare Board, had previously served at the Aizawl Civil Hospital, Mizoram's largest healthcare facility. He then took voluntary retirement and contested the 2018 State polls for the MNF and and defeated sitting Congress MLA TT Zothansanga.

"An MLA's duty is to look after the welfare of the people he or she represents. But as a doctor, I do not confine myself within my constituency when people need medical attention," he said.

The MLA added that he keeps a stethoscope and a medical kit wherever he goes "just in case."