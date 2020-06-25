News

Mizoram Doctor-Turned-Politician Walks 7 Km Rough Terrain To Treat Ailing Police Officer

Mizoram MLA Dr Z.R. Thiamsanga gave up his regular medical practice after being elected to the state assembly in 2018.

The Logical Indian Crew
Mizoram   |   25 Jun 2020 10:57 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-25T16:29:48+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Mizoram Doctor-Turned-Politician Walks 7 Km Rough Terrain To Treat Ailing Police Officer

Image Credits: Twitter/DIPRMizoram 

Mizoram MLA Z.R. Thiamsanga, on Saturday, June 20, headed to the rescue of ailing security personnel guarding the Indo-Myanmar border.

He reportedly had to cross a stream and walk several kilometres to help the police officer who was suffering from acute stomach ache.

Thiamsanga, a doctor by profession gave up his regular medical practice after being elected to the state assembly in 2018. But, he has been known to attend to medical emergencies in remote areas.

According to reports, Thaimsanga was accompanied by his daughter MS Dawngzuali, who is also a doctor. The politician rushed towards the remote Tiau river on the border to treat the ailing jawan who was deputed to prevent cross-border movement in order to keep a tab on the spread of the coronavirus.

We were informed that security personnel was having severe abdominal pain and needed immediate treatment. We rushed to the duty post but we had to walk on foot for several kilometres as our vehicle could not cross a stream. We examined the patient and luckily he has no perforation in the stomach," said Mr Thiamsanga, reported The Print.

Reportedly, the jawan was administered first-aid and then referred to the Champhai district hospital for further treatment.

Another incident when the politician donned the doctor's cape was in April when he reportedly rushed to the remote Sangau village in Lawngtlai district to treat a pregnant woman.

"I referred her to Siaha district hospital as good medical facilities were not available at Sangau to treat her. Later, I was informed that she delivered a child and is safe and sound," NDTV quoted Thiamsanga as saying.

The 62-year-old MLA from Mizoram's Champhai North is also the chairman of the state government's COVID-19 medical operational team who always carries medicines and other medical equipment so that he can help people who need treatment.

