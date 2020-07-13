Haryana: Migrant Worker's Daughter Scores 80% In Class 10 Board Exams

Beating all odds, a migrant worker's daughter has scored 80.4% marks in Class X examinations of the Haryana Board of School Education, reported The Times Of India.

Pooja Rani lives with her parents and three sisters in a 10x10 tin shed on a footpath of an upscale Rohtak colony.

"Five years ago, I started my education from 'Gandhi school' - then an informal school under a streetlight - where scores of children of migrant labourers get an education," Pooja told the media.

While her father, Kailash Kumar, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, is a daily wager, her mother works as a part-time cleaner in many houses.

"I am proud to announce today that I secured more than 80% marks and my parents are on the top of the world with joy, especially my mother who has to do odd chores like sweeping, cleaning to support the education of four daughters," she added.

"My daughters have found their lives in books," Kailash said, adding that he finds his four daughters always studying. In the future, Pooja hopes to become a teacher so that she can teach children like her, from families of migrant workers.

"If I can achieve this, then children of other migrant labourers can also do so provided they get timely help as I got at 'Gandhi school'," she said.

Lauding Pooja, Union Human Resource Development Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, "Pooja Rani, daughter of a migrant worker, scored 80.4% marks in Class X exams of HBSE. Living in a 10x10 tin shed on a footpath with her family, the girl has proved that nothing is impossible. Pooja, you are an inspiration for all of us!"