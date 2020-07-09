Tribal Girl For Whom Kerala Ran A Special Bus Scores 95% In Class 10 Board Exam

Reethu Ravi
A 16-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Tirupur district has become the first in her community to score 95 per cent in class 10 board exams despite all odds.
A resident of Poochukottamparai tribal settlement in Udumalpet range of Annamalai Tiger Reserve, C Sreedevi went to Nayaranagadi model residential school in Kerala's Chalakudy. She will now pursue higher secondary education, a rare feat for girls from her community, as most tribal students from her village discontinue education after elementary or middle school.
"From class 1 I have studied in Kerala and the teachers there have been very supportive and only because of that I was able to get full A plus in my class 10," she told India Today.
Sreedevi's tribal settlement is located in an area that has poor road connectivity, no electricity, and no mobile network, forcing the people to walk a few kilometres for a place with the network.
After the lockdown was imposed Sreedevi had returned to her settlement. Nearly a month ago, to ensure that Sreedevi could attend her remaining exams, the Kerala government had arranged a special bus to ferry her from the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border to the school. Sreedevi and her father had to travel nearly 80 Km in two-wheeler to reach the check post.
"Including Sreedevi's mother, many have asked me to stop her education and make her get into work like my elder child. But I will make Sreedevi study as much as she wants. I have a child after Sreedevi I want him to study as well. They need a life beyond this settlement," M Chellamuthu, Sreedevi's father, a farmer, said.
Anamalai tiger reserve forest field assistant director Xavier honoured Sreedevi with a scarf and a watch. They will also provide her with a laptop.
