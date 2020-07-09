Tribal Girl For Whom Kerala Ran A Special Bus Scores 95% In Class 10 Board Exam

A 16-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Tirupur district has become the first in her community to score 95 per cent in class 10 board exams despite all odds.

A resident of Poochukottamparai tribal settlement in Udumalpet range of Annamalai Tiger Reserve, C Sreedevi went to Nayaranagadi model residential school in Kerala's Chalakudy. She will now pursue higher secondary education, a rare feat for girls from her community, as most tribal students from her village discontinue education after elementary or middle school.