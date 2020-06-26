'It Was My Duty': Mangaluru BJP Corporator Enters Manhole To Clean Drain

Reethu Ravi
Manohar Shetty, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Corporator is winning hearts on the internet after he entered a manhole to clean a drain at Kadri-Kambala in his ward on Wednesday, June 24, reported News18.
Shetty took the initiative after a rainwater drain began to overflow with garbage, leading to traffic problems and creating a menace for pedestrians. When repeated attempts to clear the drain failed, Shetty called a labourer to do the job. The labourer, however, refused to enter the manhole, citing danger in entering the drain during monsoon season.
While later the Corporator ordered the city corporation to send a vehicle fitted with a high-speed water jet to clear the drain. While he had requested the jet operator to enter the drain and try to clear the clogged pipe, he refused, claiming that he was not authorised for the job.
"The situation was getting bad. No one was ready to enter. Then, I decided to enter the manhole and clean the clogged pipe," Shetty told the media.
After Shetty entered the drain, four of his workers also entered the drain. As it was pitch dark inside, Shetty and his workers used torches and cleaned the drain for half a day to clear the garbage.
Since no one was ready to enter the manhole, Mangaluru BJP corporator Manohar Shetty (otherwise known to be well dressed) enters manhole to clean clogged pipe. Earns massive public respect. pic.twitter.com/m6WNNQq179— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) June 25, 2020
"We can't force poor people to enter a manhole to clean the pipes for us. If something goes wrong, who will take responsibility? Which is why I decided to do the job myself. We can't depend on officials for everything," he said.
He added that it was his duty to enter the manhole and that he did not do it for publicity.
"We are elected representatives. If we can do something quickly, we must do that. In Mangaluru, it rains heavily during the four months of Monsoon; we can't postpone such things. We had to do something immediately and we did just that," he said.
