'It Was My Duty': Mangaluru BJP Corporator Enters Manhole To Clean Drain

Manohar Shetty, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Corporator is winning hearts on the internet after he entered a manhole to clean a drain at Kadri-Kambala in his ward on Wednesday, June 24, reported News18.

Shetty took the initiative after a rainwater drain began to overflow with garbage, leading to traffic problems and creating a menace for pedestrians. When repeated attempts to clear the drain failed, Shetty called a labourer to do the job. The labourer, however, refused to enter the manhole, citing danger in entering the drain during monsoon season.

While later the Corporator ordered the city corporation to send a vehicle fitted with a high-speed water jet to clear the drain. While he had requested the jet operator to enter the drain and try to clear the clogged pipe, he refused, claiming that he was not authorised for the job.

"The situation was getting bad. No one was ready to enter. Then, I decided to enter the manhole and clean the clogged pipe," Shetty told the media.

After Shetty entered the drain, four of his workers also entered the drain. As it was pitch dark inside, Shetty and his workers used torches and cleaned the drain for half a day to clear the garbage.