Get Inspired

'It Was My Duty': Mangaluru BJP Corporator Enters Manhole To Clean Drain

"The situation was getting bad. No one was ready to enter. Then, I decided to enter the manhole and clean the clogged pipe," Manohar Shetty said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   26 Jun 2020 3:30 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-26T09:01:58+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde

Image Credits: chethan_Official/Twitter

Manohar Shetty, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Corporator is winning hearts on the internet after he entered a manhole to clean a drain at Kadri-Kambala in his ward on Wednesday, June 24, reported News18.

Shetty took the initiative after a rainwater drain began to overflow with garbage, leading to traffic problems and creating a menace for pedestrians. When repeated attempts to clear the drain failed, Shetty called a labourer to do the job. The labourer, however, refused to enter the manhole, citing danger in entering the drain during monsoon season.

While later the Corporator ordered the city corporation to send a vehicle fitted with a high-speed water jet to clear the drain. While he had requested the jet operator to enter the drain and try to clear the clogged pipe, he refused, claiming that he was not authorised for the job.

"The situation was getting bad. No one was ready to enter. Then, I decided to enter the manhole and clean the clogged pipe," Shetty told the media.

After Shetty entered the drain, four of his workers also entered the drain. As it was pitch dark inside, Shetty and his workers used torches and cleaned the drain for half a day to clear the garbage.

"We can't force poor people to enter a manhole to clean the pipes for us. If something goes wrong, who will take responsibility? Which is why I decided to do the job myself. We can't depend on officials for everything," he said.

He added that it was his duty to enter the manhole and that he did not do it for publicity.

"We are elected representatives. If we can do something quickly, we must do that. In Mangaluru, it rains heavily during the four months of Monsoon; we can't postpone such things. We had to do something immediately and we did just that," he said.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian