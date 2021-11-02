All section
Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumars Eyes Give Sight To Four Youngsters

Uplifting
Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's Eyes Give Sight To Four Youngsters

Karnataka,  2 Nov 2021 10:46 AM GMT

The 'Power Star's family had pledged their eyes in 1994 to Dr Rajkumar Eye Bank in Narayana Netralaya, named after Puneeth Rajkumar's legendary actor father who passed away in 2006.

Kannada movie start Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 due to a heart attack. When the eye bank was inaugurated in 1994, Puneeth's father Dr Rajkumar, pledged for the entire family's eye donation. This good deed of Rajkumar's family helped give eyesight to four people after Puneeth's eyes donation. After the actor's death, Puneeth's brother informed Narayan Nethralay to collect Puneeth's eye for a good cause. In order to pay honour to Rajkumar's family, this transplant was done free of cost, which provided eyesight to four youngsters.

'We Used Each Eye To Treat Two Patients'

According to the statement given by Chairman and Managing Director of Narayan Nethralaya, Dr Bhujang Shetty revealed Puneeth's eye helped four patients, one woman and three-man."What was unique is that we used each eye to treat two patients by separating the superior and deeper layers of the cornea," Dr Bhujang Shetty was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Shetty further added that the two patients were suffering from superficial corneal disease, whereas the other two have endothelial corneal layer problems. Usually, it is not possible to fix more than two individuals' eyes from one donation. Still, the doctors tried their best and used Puneeth's corneal tissue transplanted in a maximum of four people.

The Two Methods In Use

Talking about the procedure, he explained how they used two methods. One is for treating the outer corneal part that is Deep Anterior LAmellar Keratoplasty (DAlK). The other is a deep corneal layer transplant that is Descemet's Stripping Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK), as per The Indian Express reports. He also added that this was the first attempt in Karnataka.

Also Read: Bengaluru Youth Arrested For Offensive Remarks Against Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

