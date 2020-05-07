Kerala: Stranded French Woman In Kochi Sings To Raise Funds To Feed Poor

Being stranded in Kochi amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown has not dampened the spirits of Stephanie Herve, a French tourist in the state. In order to help the economically backward families during these trying times, the French national is raising funds by singing songs live on her Facebook page.



Herve, a music therapist, is a regular to Kerala. However, this time, due to the lockdown, she was quick to help out those struggling for food.

"I feel it is my duty. I don't want to talk much about it," Herve was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Herve has been staying at a homestay in Fort Kochi since March. In a bid to help the poor, she had initially started funding a community kitchen. Later, together with the owner of the homestay she has been staying at, they started distributing grocery kits to the poor.

"Hailing from Bordeaux she has been visiting Kerala every year. When the lockdown came she said she wanted to help people. Initially, she started funding a community kitchen in the area and later we decided to distribute grocery kits to the needy. Soon, she started singing sessions with my son to collect money for the initiative," Usha Antony, owner of the homestay said.

So far, Harve has distributed around 600 kits comprising of rice, pulses, cooking oil and other essentials. According to Congress leader and former minister Dominic Presentation, Harve has contributed food kits worth between ₹5 lakh or ₹6 lakh.

"Her involvement is great and we should salute her spirit. She runs a charity organisation called 'Gabriel' in France to fund the cause of children. Now she is conducting regular music and meditation sessions to fund her initiative in Kochi," he said.

Harve not only sings in French but in Malayalam and English too.

"She has learnt Malayalam and Sanskrit. I was told her Sanskrit hymns are very popular. She has taught my 15-year-old son Tomson Antony French. Her renditions are mellifluous. She likes India very much," Usha said.