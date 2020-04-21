Health

'It's More Safe Here': Italian Tourist In Kerela After Recovery From COVID-19

Post recovery, Roberto Tonizzo was given a warm send-off by hospital authorities.

The Logical Indian Crew
21 April 2020
Written By : Reethu Ravi | Edited By : Shweta Kothari  

Image Credits: ANI/Twitter

An Italian tourist who was admitted in a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala after being diagnosed with COVID-19 was discharged on Monday, April 20, after making full recovery.

RobertoTonizzo tested positive for coronavirus on March 13 during his visit to Varkala and was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

"I am so happy. I thank everybody, all doctors and other staff. Once everything is over, I would like to come back," Tonizzo told media.

"Kerala is like my home. It's more safe here. Now I have to go back to my country, but I will come back," he added.

Post recovery, Tonizzo was given a warm send-off by hospital authorities and was gifted with flowers and paintings. The Kerala government arranged a car for him to go to Bengaluru, from where he will be leaving to Italy with other Italian nationals.

Tonizzo had reached Kerala on February 27. After showing symptoms on March 10, he was admitted to the hospital on March 13. As he had stayed in a resort for 15 days, the district administration had ordered extreme vigil in Varkala and Thiruvananthapuram.


Contributors

WriterEditor
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

