'It's More Safe Here': Italian Tourist In Kerela After Recovery From COVID-19

An Italian tourist who was admitted in a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala after being diagnosed with COVID-19 was discharged on Monday, April 20, after making full recovery.



RobertoTonizzo tested positive for coronavirus on March 13 during his visit to Varkala and was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

"I am so happy. I thank everybody, all doctors and other staff. Once everything is over, I would like to come back," Tonizzo told media.

"Kerala is like my home. It's more safe here. Now I have to go back to my country, but I will come back," he added.

Post recovery, Tonizzo was given a warm send-off by hospital authorities and was gifted with flowers and paintings. The Kerala government arranged a car for him to go to Bengaluru, from where he will be leaving to Italy with other Italian nationals.