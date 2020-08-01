Get Inspired

Gautam Gambhir Announces Plan To Support Daughters Of Sex Workers In GB Road

"Everybody in the society has the right to live a decent life and I want to ensure more opportunities for these children so that they could live their dreams," Gambhir said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   1 Aug 2020 12:10 PM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: India Today, Punjab Kesari

Former Indian cricketer and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, on Thursday, July 30, announced an initiative to support daughters of sex workers in the GB Road area of the city.

"Everybody in the society has the right to live a decent life and I want to ensure more opportunities for these children so that they could live their dreams. I will take care of their living, education and their health," Gambhir was quoted by NDTV.

The initiative, "PAANKH", will take care of 25 minor daughters of sex workers of Delhi. Currently, 10 girls have been selected who are studying in various government schools in this session. All the children are staying in shelter homes.

"We will sponsor their school fees, uniforms, food, medical help, including counselling, so that they can achieve their dreams," he said.

More children will be included in the next academic session and the aim is to help at least 25 children.

"We aim to empower adolescent girls (5-18 years) by giving them regular counselling so that they complete their education," Gambhir said.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the BJP MP said, "To get children of sex workers out of that hell, I am starting program "PANKH" with 25 children & I'll look after all their needs incl shelter & edu! I urge others to come fwd & contribute too! EVERY LIFE MATTERS!"

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

