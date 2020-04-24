News

'She Was Family': BJP's Gautam Gambhir Performs Last Rites Of Domestic Help

“Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty,” Gambhir tweeted.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   24 April 2020 1:29 PM GMT
Written By : Reethu Ravi | Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh  

Former Indian cricketer and Bhartiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir performed the last rites of his domestic help who passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi amid the nationwide lockdown.

The deceased, Saraswati Patra hailed from a village in Jajpur district, Odisha and was working as a domestic help at Gambhir's New Delhi residence for the last seven years. The 49-year-old woman was battling diabetes and high blood pressure for a long period and was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital a few days ago. She passed away while undergoing treatment on April 21.

"Taking care of my little one can never be a domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty," Gambhir tweeted. "Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. The only way to create a better society. That's my idea of India! Om Shanti," he added.

"Gambhir contacted us when my sister fell ill on April 14. He also telephoned us when my sister succumbed at the hospital," Saraswati's brother Prafulla Patra was quoted by The New Indian Express.

He added that they requested Gambhir to perform her last rites as shifting the body from New Delhi to Odisha was not possible due to the lockdown. The MP, who took care of Saraswati throughout her illness, performed her last rites.

"Taking care of Saraswati throughout the course of her illness, he also ensured her dignity in death by performing her last rites himself since her mortal remains could not be sent to her family back home in Odisha. Thank Shri @GautamGambhir for this humanitarian gesture," Union Minister of Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

"His act of compassion will enliven the faith in humanity for millions of poor, who are working far from their home for livelihood and will garner respect from all folds of the society," he added.

