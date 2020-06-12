Punjab: Farmers, Administration Are Ensuring Migrant Workers Working In Fields Stay Healthy In Barnala

With the relaxation of coronavirus lockdown, many migrant workers have returned to work in the paddy fields in Barnala, Punjab. Following their return, local administration and farmers are going the extra mile to ensure their health, reported The Indian Express.

On Wednesday, June 10, the police distributed hand sanitizers, soaps and counselled the workers on proper hygiene. Meanwhile, the farmers are paying extra attention to the workers' diet.

"I have been coming to this village for more than 10 years, but this time Sardarji is very cautious about my health. Every day he asks me twice as to whether I need anything or not," Birju Kumar, who is working in Kaire village, Barnala for the past two days told the media.

"We will be giving them chicken and fish once a week. Apart from this, they have been given ration like pulses, rice, onions, potatoes, spices etc. One person along with them will just do the cooking, while others work in fields. Hence, they will eat as per their own taste," said Jagraj Singh Sidhu, a farmer. He had gone along with one bus to bring workers from Bihar.

"Milk, lassi will also be given to them as per their requirement. We do take care of their health, that's why they come to us again and again. However, this time I am over-cautious and so is everyone else," Sidhu added.

Till date, 331 migrant workers have come to various villages of Barnala. While 227 workers are from Bihar, 114 from Uttar Pradesh. Before the paddy transplantation started on June 10, DSP Barnala Jagseer Singh had met the migrants.

In addition to Barnala, migrant workers have also come back to Muktsar, Ludhiana and Sangrur.