Amitabh Bachchan Arranges 4 Flights To Send 700 Uttar Pradesh Migrant Workers Home From Mumbai

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday, June 10, arranged four special flights to send as many as 700 migrants from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to their homes in Uttar Pradesh.



The flights, with 180 passengers each, took off from Mumbai for Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Varanasi in UP on Wednesday morning. Two more flights will take migrants home on Thursday.

The flights were arranged on the actor's directive by Rajesh Yadav, managing director of his home production company Amitabh Bachchan Corp Ltd.

"Everything is being done with utmost discretion as Bachchanji doesn't want it to be publicised. He was moved by the plight of the migrant workers and decided to help them. The initial plan was to send them home by train, but the logistics didn't work out," Mid Day quoted a source as saying.

Last month, the actor had arranged for 10 buses to send migrants workers home to UP. In addition, collaborating with Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Saheb Trust, he had distributed 4,500 packets of cooked food daily to the needy.

"I had never travelled in a plane before this, but Bachchan sahib made it possible for me, that too at a time when I was badly stuck in Mumbai amid the lockdown. I'm returning home after eight months," Ghulam Hassan, Korawan village native, who landed at Allahabad airport from Mumbai in a special IndiGo flight, was quoted by NDTV.

Following the lockdown imposed in India on March 24, several Bollywood actors have come forward to help migrant workers stranded across the country to reach their home towns. Earlier this week, actor Sonu Sood had also arranged a special flight to send 180 migrant workers to Assam.