Lucknow: 80-Yr-Old Coolie Mujibullah Is Carrying Migrant Workers' Luggage For Free Every Day

'Hum Unse Paise Kaise Maang Sakte Hain, Jinko Khud Zarurat Hai', Mujibullah said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   2 Jun 2020 9:52 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Lucknow: 80-Yr-Old Coolie Mujibullah Is Carrying Migrant Workers

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Among people who have stepped out of their comfort zones to help the needy in the pandemic is Mujibullah Rehman, an 80-year-old coolie at Lucknow Railway Station, who is helping migrant workers carry their luggage, free of cost.

Working eight-ten hours each day, Mujibullah can carry 50 kg of weight. Calling it 'khidmat', he says that it is his duty to help the migrants and the duty is very "important".

Mujibullah, endearingly called 'Sufi Saint' by his co-workers at the station, has been diligently and patiently helping migrant workers ever since the Shramik Special Trains began operating.

Besides carrying luggage for free, the man also provides food and water to the passengers on trains.

He can earn money when things get better, Mujibullah says, but for now, he wishes to help those in need.

"Hum unse paise kaise maang sakte hain jinko khud iski zarurat hain. Allah ne hume madad karna sikhaya hain. Hum wahi kar rahe hain, jab tak hum kar sakte hain (How can I ask money from those who need them the most. Allah has taught me to help others. I am doing just that, till the time I can)," Mujibullah told The Times of India.

Mujibullah treks six kilometres every day to reach the station and calls it his second home.

While he takes pride in helping the needy and considers it his duty, Mujibullah likes meeting new people. "I inquire about the arrival of trains and reach the station on time. In this way, I'm able to meet people too," he said.

Mujibullah's passion for helping those in need has struck a chord with people across the country and won the hearts of many.

Also Read: 12-Yr-Old Noida Girl Pays Rs 48,000 For Three Migrants' Airfare From Piggy Bank Savings

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

