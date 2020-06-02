Get Inspired

12-Yr-Old Noida Girl Pays Rs 48,000 For Three Migrants' Airfare From Piggy Bank Savings

Niharika Dwivedi, a Class 8 student, paid Rs 48,000 from her piggy bank savings to purchase air ticket for the three migrants, including a cancer patient.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   2 Jun 2020 3:55 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-02T12:51:02+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Nandan M
Amid lakhs of migrant workers struggling to reach their hometown due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, a 12-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Noida paid for the airfare of three migrant workers from Jharkhand from her piggy bank savings.

"Watching news channels and struggle of these people have inspired me to help migrant labourers in reaching home. They have contributed so much in society and it is our responsibility to help them in this crisis. I had collected 48,530 from my pocket money and I used it to help these three people out of which one is a cancer patient," Niharika told ANI.

Appreciating her gesture, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted on Monday, June 1, "She has shown remarkable sensitivity at this young age. I thank her and wish her the very best for her future."

"We had been noticing that she used to get sad whenever she watched the news about labourers. One day she saw an airplane and asked us if we can send needy people by flight? She gave us her piggy bank and said I want to help labourers and we were proud and happy to hear that from our 12-year-old daughter," said Niharika's mother, Surbhi Dwivedi.

The family got in touch with some common friends and got to know about the three Jharkhand residents who wanted to return home.

