12-Yr-Old Noida Girl Pays Rs 48,000 For Three Migrants' Airfare From Piggy Bank Savings

Amid lakhs of migrant workers struggling to reach their hometown due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, a 12-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Noida paid for the airfare of three migrant workers from Jharkhand from her piggy bank savings.



Niharika Dwivedi, a Class 8 student, paid ₹48,000 from her piggy bank savings to purchase air ticket for the three migrants, including a cancer patient.

"Watching news channels and struggle of these people have inspired me to help migrant labourers in reaching home. They have contributed so much in society and it is our responsibility to help them in this crisis. I had collected 48,530 from my pocket money and I used it to help these three people out of which one is a cancer patient," Niharika told ANI.

Appreciating her gesture, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted on Monday, June 1, "She has shown remarkable sensitivity at this young age. I thank her and wish her the very best for her future."