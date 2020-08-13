Chennai: Going Beyond Duty, Sanitation Workers Report Lost Package Amid Heavy Rains

Going beyond their duty, three sanitation workers in Chennai reported a lost package on the road during their daily chores amid heavy rainfall, earning praise from the police department.

Selvi, Tilaka and Nila, were finishing up their routine cleaning work at Teynampet on the midnight of August 9, when they came across an unclaimed carton box. Instead of ignoring it and continuing their work, the workers decided to report it to the police and get it delivered to the owner amid heavy rainfall.

Praising the workers, the official page of the police department put out a post on Facebook.

"Hats of to their spirit. In the midst of heavy rains at midnight, three contract sanitary workers saw one lost package, rather than ignoring and continuing their work and leaving to their homes, they showed professionalism and intimated to T Nagar Police," the post read.

"Salute the spirit. Salute the selfless service and commitment. We are truly thankful for their loyalty and their service for our city," it added.