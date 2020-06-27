Maharashtra: Mosque In Bhiwandi Turned Into A COVID-19 Facility, Offers Free Oxygen To Patients

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a mosque at Shanti Nagar in Bhiwandi (East), which been converted into a COVID care facility, is providing oxygen free of cost to coronavirus-positive patients.

Makkah Masjid and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind – Movement for Peace and Justice, set up the facility with five beds with oxygen cylinders.

"Makkah Masjid was shut to worshippers and was lying idle due to the pandemic and lockdown. We decided to use some of the premises of the mosque to help those who can't avail treatment facilities elsewhere," Qaiser Mirza of Shanti Nagar Trust, which runs the mosque, was quoted by Hindustan Times.

In addition to oxygen beds, they have also reserved spare oxygen cylinders that can be delivered to patients who find it difficult to travel, at their home. For this, they have kept aside 10 oxygen cylinders that can be used free of cost by patients at home, on a rotational basis.

"We started this facility a week ago. With the help of social media, we have managed to reach out and create awareness among locals. Till now, more than 80 people have made use of the facility. We have a local physician who provides the facility to positive patients who have been prescribed oxygen treatment," said Shaheen Kalokhe, member, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Bhiwandi chapter.

With a sudden spike in cases to 1,332, from just 395 13 days ago, the civic body has imposed a lockdown in Bhiwandi area till July 3. Meanwhile, to guide people for tests and treatment, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has also set up a 24X7 control room in the disaster management cell.

For guidance, people can use the toll-free number 18002331102. In cases of emergency, they can call 02522 250049 and 02522 232398.

