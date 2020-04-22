Bengal Teacher Climbs Tree To Tackle Internet Woes To Teach Children Amid Lockdown

In this standstill situation amid the coronavirus outbreak, Subrata Pati, a history teacher, climbs a neem tree every day for internet connectivity to teach his students. The adverse situation amid the COVID-19 lockdown has brought the best out of Pati, who returned to his village from Kolkata in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.



Pati, who is from Ahanda village in Bankura district, West Bengal, teaches at two institutes in Kolkata, Adamas University, and RICE Education. The 35-year-old history teacher was battling with the fluctuating phone network when he got the idea to perch himself atop a neem tree next to his house. Now, every morning, he climbs the tree and stations himself on a platform made of bamboo, gunny sacks and hay. Pati set up the platform with the help of his friends.