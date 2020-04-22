Get Inspired

Bengal Teacher Climbs Tree To Tackle Internet Woes To Teach Children Amid Lockdown

The 35-year-old history teacher was battling with the fluctuating phone network when he got the idea to perch himself atop a neem tree next to his house.

The Logical Indian Crew
22 April 2020 3:37 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-22T09:20:44+05:30
Written By : Reethu Ravi | Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh | By :  Sanjukta Mandal  
Bengal Teacher Climbs Tree To Tackle Internet Woes To Teach Children Amid Lockdown

Image Credits: Saamana

In this standstill situation amid the coronavirus outbreak, Subrata Pati, a history teacher, climbs a neem tree every day for internet connectivity to teach his students. The adverse situation amid the COVID-19 lockdown has brought the best out of Pati, who returned to his village from Kolkata in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pati, who is from Ahanda village in Bankura district, West Bengal, teaches at two institutes in Kolkata, Adamas University, and RICE Education. The 35-year-old history teacher was battling with the fluctuating phone network when he got the idea to perch himself atop a neem tree next to his house. Now, every morning, he climbs the tree and stations himself on a platform made of bamboo, gunny sacks and hay. Pati set up the platform with the help of his friends.

"I have temporarily shifted from my Kolkata residence to Ahanda, which is a part of the state's Jangalmahal area, to be with my family in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. That done, I couldn't have shrugged off my responsibility as a teacher. The Internet network here is mostly patchy, so I had to look for a solution," Pati was quoted by The Times of India.

He carries food and water with him on days he has to take classes for two to three hours uninterrupted.

"Sometimes the heat and the urge to pee bother me, but I am trying to adjust. Sometimes storms and thunderstorms damage the platform, but I try and fix it the next day. Under no circumstance I want my students to be inconvenienced," added Pati.

The students did not disappoint him, as turnout is high for his classes. Buddhadeb Maity, his student at the RICE Education told the media, "What he does for students is exemplary. I never miss his classes, nor do my friends. He takes time out to answer our queries too. Attendance for his classes is usually 90 per cent."

"He has been very sincere of his work from the start. He is a shining example of how to surmount obstacles with hard work and willpower," Samit Roy, the chancellor of Adamas University said.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Corona Warrior: 98-Yr-Old Woman From Punjab Stitches Masks For The Needy

Get InspiredCorona Warrior: 98-Yr-Old Woman From Punjab Stitches Masks For The Needy

Central Govt Urges Employees To Donate One Day

NewsCentral Govt Urges Employees To Donate One Day's Salary To PM Cares Fund To Help Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Bengal Teacher Climbs Tree To Tackle Internet Woes To Teach Children Amid Lockdown

Get InspiredBengal Teacher Climbs Tree To Tackle Internet Woes To Teach Children Amid Lockdown

India

NewsIndia's COVID-19 Doubling Rate Improves To 7.5 Days From 3.4 Days: Health Ministry

Arrests In Jamia Violence, Communal Riots Made On Forensic Evidence: Delhi Police

NewsArrests In Jamia Violence, Communal Riots Made On Forensic Evidence: Delhi Police

Fact Check: Fake Ministry Of Tourism Circular Claims Restaurants Shut Till October 15

Fact CheckFact Check: Fake Ministry Of Tourism Circular Claims Restaurants Shut Till October 15