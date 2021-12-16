Meet Avani Prashanth, 15-yr-old Indian Golfer Who Bagged Global Child Prodigy Award 2022

All section
Karnataka,  16 Dec 2021

The 'Global Child Prodigy Award 2022' is set to be presented in Dubai next year by well-known individuals. All the top 100 child prodigies were chosen from 48 different categories from thousands of applications received from across 68 countries.

15-year-old Avani Prashanth made it to the headlines when she bagged 'Global Child Prodigy Award 2022'. She has won the award for excellence in golf. Avani began playing golf when she was just four years old. However, she played for the first time at the US Kids Golf European Championship in Scotland in 2013.

Avani is currently the two-time winner on the Hero Women's professional golf tour. She also represented India at the Women's Amateur Asia Pacific Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi and the Asia Pacific Golf Council, where she finished in the top 16.

'Was Super Excited'

"I was super excited when I found out about the award. It feels great to win it because a lot of children get selected, and only a couple are nominated for it," Avani was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Earlier in November, Avani had topped the Indian Golf Union (IGU) All India Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, making her one of the youngest ever to win both the stroke and match.

Talents Like Avani Are Rare

Aloysius D'mello, Principal of Avani, expressed delight and said that talents like Avani are very rare and it is the conviction that such kids have to be backed and encouraged to help them to reach bigger milestones in the coming future. Aloysius also added that they are very excited by Avani's achievement, and going by her abilities and going by her abilities. We are very confident that she will scale greater heights in the near future."



