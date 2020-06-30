Get Inspired

ONGC, L&T, Others Arranged Chartered Flights To Fly Workers To Site In June

The massive reverse migration observed amid the COVID-19 lockdown had raised concerns about the shortage of labour in the industrial sectors as the economy reopened.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Jun 2020 1:34 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-30T19:18:53+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
ONGC, L&T, Others Arranged Chartered Flights To Fly Workers To Site In June

Image Credits: Outlook India(Representational)

As the economy begins to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the over 700 domestic flights that operated over the last month were chartered by companies in labour-dependent sectors like the state-owned ONGC Ltd and infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro(L&T).

Many companies in the manufacturing, industrial goods, real estate, and hospitality sector chartered flights to bring back their workers who had gone home during the lockdown, reported The Indian Express.

In a massive reverse migration, scores of migrant workers had returned home during the nationwide lockdown, leading to concerns among industrial sectors regarding the shortage of labour as the economy reopened.

Amid this, oil major ONGC and infrastructure giant L&T have chartered flights from airports such as Patna and Bhubaneswar to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Some companies chartered flights to Chennai and Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry, which has several industrial parks, as well.

"We have operated multiple charters paid for by companies to transport employees to work locations within and outside the country. One big Indian company, for example, has been regularly booking our aircraft to ferry its employees to different stations," a SpiceJet official told the media.

Spicejet has chartered flights on sectors including Delhi-Kochi, Jodhpur-Kochi, Jodhpur-Chennai, Jodhpur-Delhi, Jodhpur-Rajahmundry and Delhi-Rajahmundry. According to industry sources, the flights to Kochi mainly carried blue-collar workers in the hospitality sector who had returned to homes in places around Delhi, such as in Rajasthan, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.

L&T flew over 100 personnel from Bhubaneswar to Ahmedabad to resume work on the Ahmedabad Metro project on June 20. Meanwhile, according to an Air India official, ONGC has chartered flight to transport over 5,000 personnel to its stations across the country in the past month.

While the first of these aircraft flew around 100 workers from Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern UP to Mumbai from Patna in May, the subsequent ones flew workers from Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata, among others.

As these workers are "specialised workers, supervisory staff, or those with specific skills such as arc welding, machine-moulded carpentry, or operating cranes," they are being flown back as it is difficult to resume work without their specialised skills, a senior executive at an infrastructure company said.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian