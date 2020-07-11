Get Inspired

Delhi: 16-Yr-Old Twins, Friends Run COVID-19 Relief Helpline For Those In Distress

With no donations, Asheer Kandhari and Asees Kandhari, along with their friends, collaborated with food joints, delivery services, college students and volunteers to help those in need by providing food and medical supplies.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   11 July 2020 3:41 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: NDTV

As India grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, several kids have come forward to do their bit for those worst-affected by this crisis. In Delhi, 16-year-old twin sisters and their teenage friends have been helping out those in distress by running a COVID-19 helpline.

With no donations, Asheer Kandhari and Asees Kandhari, along with their friends - Aman Banka and Aditya Dubey, collaborated with food joints, delivery services, college students and volunteers to help those in need by providing food and medical supplies.

The teenagers were also helped by Delhi University students from colleges like Hindu College and Stephens, by working as on-ground volunteers. Delhi Police also offered their help.

"So many family friends had these connections with kitchens: Bercos, Big Jar. They made the food. We collaborated with Swiggy so that they could deliver the food. Volunteers or individuals who delivered the food on their own were of great help," Asheer told NDTV.

The team's COVID-19 relief helpline - 9529863506 - is open 24x7. If anyone needs help, they can leave a voicemail.

"A mother contacted us saying her daughter was running 103-degree fever at 3 am in the night. I remember waking up at 3 am, contacting the police and sending the required medication," Asheer said.

"Then the police contacted the area this mother-daughter were in and gave them medicine. They gave us a call few days later, telling that the daughter was well," she added.

According to their mother, Bhavreen, the teenagers nagged the local authorities - MLA, the district magistrate - continuously for help. She added that the local authorities were responding better to children than adults.

Till date, the teenagers have helped people in 30 other Indian cities in addition to Delhi.

