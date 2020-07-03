17-Yr-Old Mumbai Boy Spends Pocket Money To Distribute PPE Kits, Sanitisers To Needy

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several good samaritans, both young and old alike, have come forward to help those worst-affected by this crisis. Recently, a 17-year-old boy from Mumbai, Maharashtra, distributed PPE kits, grains and hand sanitisers to the needy, using Rs 15,000 pocket money he had saved.

Husain Zakir took up the initiative after he heard about medical staff and policemen dying due to the virus. Using his pocket money, he bought PPE kits and distributed them among the needy. Zakir's initiative further motivated his friends to join in.

"One day Husain got very upset and asked me to help him, and I did. I feel very proud that at such a young age my son considered helping people," the boy's father told ANI.

After coming to know about Zakir's initiative, Rotaract Club honoured Zakir and made him the president of the club.

"17-year-old Husain Zakir is thought to be the youngest President of a community-based Rotaract Club," the club said in a press release.

"We were frightened when we came to know about COVID-19, as we could neither go home nor sustain here. When Husain came to know about it, he provided me with grains, PPE kits and sanitisers. We are happy he came to help us, that too at this young age," a watchman said.

Recently, when Muhammad Ali, from Kerala, was going to get a PlayStation as a gift for his 11th birthday, the young boy told his father to buy Television sets and Tablets and donate it to the 'Tablet Challenge' launched by Member of Parliament Hibi Eden.

The MP had urged people to donate gadgets to deserving students to equip them for the online classes in his constituency.



