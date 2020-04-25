Awareness

"Corona Slayer In God's Own Country": How Shailaja Teacher Is Tackling Pandemic

Kerala Health and Social Welfare Minister KK Shailaja, a former teacher, is leading the state in the battle against coronavirus.

From our friends atOur Better World
25 April 2020 11:54 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-25T17:29:48+05:30
"Corona Slayer In God

Image Credits: Madhyamam, NavaKerala News/Facebook

A small, emerald-green strip on the southern coast of India called Kerala, where an ancient spice trade has always connected it with the Middle East. Today, tourists flock to this state for its swaying palm beaches and backwaters steeped in religious and cultural history. Its tourism tagline, God's Own Country, seemed to ring true...until the coronavirus pandemic.

The first COVID-19 cases in India were detected in Kerala when a 48-year-old man tested positive after returning from Dubai. Since then this state, with the highest expatriate population from UAE, and the most number of COVID cases, has been at the forefront of the battle against the virus in India.

A bespectacled lady, swaddled in a saree, Kerala Health and Social Welfare Minister KK Shailaja, a former teacher, leads the way. Her scientific approach is legendary. She tackled the Nipah virus outbreak in 2018, with enough drama to pack into a blockbuster Malayalam film titled Virus!

Shailaja Teacher has been fondly renamed Corona Slayer, for her brand of firm leadership, with a healing touch. Her first concern was the many students from Kerala studying in Wuhan, China. She set up 18 committees. They report to her every day. Her daily press conferences conveyed the severity in a calm manner with a clear message: break the chain. The government of Kerala has tested the highest number of samples for the coronavirus in India, followed by contact tracing and route maps.

But more remarkable, despite the insistence on physical distancing, has been an emphasis on social unity – mid-day meals delivered to students' homes, after schools were closed, so they are not left hungry; prisoners asked to pitch in by stitching medical masks, and sanitiser formulas manufactured in public companies. Kerala has always been a state with very high social indices of education and health compared to the rest of India, but this crisis has also shown us the power of feminine politics.

I live outside my home state Kerala, but even from afar, I can see that it is a beacon of hope and public welfare to the rest of the nation by offering migrants incentives to stay. Contrast this to the mass exodus of migrants walking back to their distant village on foot, and raising the spectre of a humanitarian crisis and the threat of infection.

As we each pray for a miracle in God's own country, it makes me especially proud that a former teacher is delivering the most important lessons in compassionate leadership.

This story first appeared on Our Better World.

Also Read: Corona Warriors: Pic Of Police Personnel Sleeping On Ground Goes Viral, Internet Shower Praises

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

"Unnecessary To Impose Such Hardship On Govt Servants": Manmohan Singh Slams Govt Over Dearness Allowance Freeze

News"Unnecessary To Impose Such Hardship On Govt Servants": Manmohan Singh Slams Govt Over Dearness Allowance Freeze

"Corona Slayer In God

Awareness"Corona Slayer In God's Own Country": How Shailaja Teacher Is Tackling Pandemic

13-Yr-Old Girl Gang-Raped, Filmed At Secluded School In UP; Six Arrested

News13-Yr-Old Girl Gang-Raped, Filmed At Secluded School In UP; Six Arrested

COVID-19: Over 29 Lakh Aviation Jobs In India Likely To Be Affected Due To Lockdown

NewsCOVID-19: Over 29 Lakh Aviation Jobs In India Likely To Be Affected Due To Lockdown

Corona Warriors: Pic Of Police Personnel Sleeping On Ground Goes Viral, Internet Shower Praises

NewsCorona Warriors: Pic Of Police Personnel Sleeping On Ground Goes Viral, Internet Shower Praises

Lockdown 2.0: Centre Allows Shops To Reopen From April 25

NewsLockdown 2.0: Centre Allows Shops To Reopen From April 25