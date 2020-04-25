Corona Warriors: Pic Of Police Personnel Sleeping On Ground Goes Viral, Internet Shower Praises

A photograph of two cops sleeping on the ground after completing their hectic shift during this COVID-19 outbreak is being extensively shared on social media. The photograph was first shared by IPS officer Madhur Verma, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh.



Applauding the two "Corona warriors" for working during the coronavirus pandemic, the IPS officer tweeted, "Isn't a comfortable bed and an eight-hour sleep such a luxury? Yes, it is... if you are a cop."

Isn't comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ? Yes it is... if you are a cop ! Proud of these #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/3H9ZrZupNp

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the contagious novel Coronavirus, the police personnel along with medical workers, are on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 that have till today claimed the lives of 775 Indians. Many are staying away from their homes to avoid infecting family members.



Netizens Shower Praise

Many praised the two police personnel and thanked the police force for working during the outbreak.