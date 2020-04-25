News

Corona Warriors: Pic Of Police Personnel Sleeping On Ground Goes Viral, Internet Shower Praises

The photograph was first shared by IPS officer Madhur Verma, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   25 April 2020 8:59 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-25T14:43:15+05:30
Written By : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Edited By : Shubhendu Deshmukh  
Image credit: Madhur Verma/Twitter

A photograph of two cops sleeping on the ground after completing their hectic shift during this COVID-19 outbreak is being extensively shared on social media. The photograph was first shared by IPS officer Madhur Verma, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh.

Applauding the two "Corona warriors" for working during the coronavirus pandemic, the IPS officer tweeted, "Isn't a comfortable bed and an eight-hour sleep such a luxury? Yes, it is... if you are a cop."

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the contagious novel Coronavirus, the police personnel along with medical workers, are on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 that have till today claimed the lives of 775 Indians. Many are staying away from their homes to avoid infecting family members.

Netizens Shower Praise

Many praised the two police personnel and thanked the police force for working during the outbreak.

However, some also felt that the police is under-provisioned in these trying times.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had asked Indians to clap for the frontline workers fighting the pandemic. Photographs of such corona warriors have been circulating on social media ever since.

Also Read: 'She Was Family': BJP's Gautam Gambhir Performs Last Rites Of Domestic Help

