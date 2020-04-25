Corona Warriors: Pic Of Police Personnel Sleeping On Ground Goes Viral, Internet Shower Praises

Aditi Chattopadhyay
A photograph of two cops sleeping on the ground after completing their hectic shift during this COVID-19 outbreak is being extensively shared on social media. The photograph was first shared by IPS officer Madhur Verma, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh.
Applauding the two "Corona warriors" for working during the coronavirus pandemic, the IPS officer tweeted, "Isn't a comfortable bed and an eight-hour sleep such a luxury? Yes, it is... if you are a cop."
Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the contagious novel Coronavirus, the police personnel along with medical workers, are on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 that have till today claimed the lives of 775 Indians. Many are staying away from their homes to avoid infecting family members.
Many praised the two police personnel and thanked the police force for working during the outbreak.
a big salute to true warrior let's always respect nd support them🙏🙏— Uma j (@sona7777) April 24, 2020
God bless our corona warriors. Grateful for their selfless and much needed services.— J P Joshi (@JPJoshi1) April 24, 2020
However, some also felt that the police is under-provisioned in these trying times.
Nothing to proud of here. It's a matter of shame that police is under provisioned. We must stop celebrating misery.— Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) April 24, 2020
How about providing mobile bunkers? I am sure that would be really and truly helpful.— Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) April 24, 2020
Earlier this month, PM Modi had asked Indians to clap for the frontline workers fighting the pandemic. Photographs of such corona warriors have been circulating on social media ever since.
