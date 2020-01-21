This Bihar School Runs Only To Teach One Student, A 7-Yr-Old Girl

For the past one year, a primary school located in Maoist-infested Gaya district, some 130 km south of Patna, has been functioning on a daily basis just to teach one girl student, Jahnavi Kumari, who attends the school.

The seven-year-old girl is enrolled in class one and two teachers come to school daily to teach her, despite severe heat waves, rainy days or chilly winds.

"It is our first and foremost priority to teach the girl student. She is the only girl who comes to our school. That's no mean achievement for us," said school teacher, Priyanka Kumari.

"She is very special for us as she has been attending school daily showing her priority for the study. Her concern for education has boosted our morale," said the Principal, Satyendra Prasad.

"We remain present in the classroom before she arrives. As such, we welcome her every day as she is very important for us. Without her, there are no classes," said Priyanka.

School authorities said that the local villagers are taking no or least interests in sending their children to the government schools citing poor teaching and infrastructure. Instead, they send their wards to private schools.

Strangely, this double-storeyed school functioning since 1972 has good infrastructure, four classrooms, principal chamber, toilet, bathroom and even a kitchen to cook meals for children.

Yet this year, only nine students took admission to this primary school which functions from class one to class five.

While two took admissions in class one and five, one was admitted in grade three and the remaining four got admitted to class four. However, it is only Jahnavi who attends school daily. The remaining eight have not attended the school so far.

This school is appreciated for how it caters to the needs of the students. In case, lunch is not cooked in the school for any reason, then it is brought from a hotel, authorities said.

This school's dedication for teaching has brought to memory a similar story from Japan where a train has been running to pick up and drop only one passenger—a schoolgirl.

Media reports claim that the railway company initially had planned to shut down this railway station due to a declining number of passengers. However, after the authorities were informed that a schoolgirl had been using the train every day to go to school, the authorities decided to continue the train until the girl graduates from high school.







