Students In Telangana And Uttar Pradesh All Set To Learn About CAA, NRC As Part Of Their Curriculum

Students in schools and colleges across Telangana and Uttar Pradesh are now set to learn about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) as part of their curriculum.

A group of volunteers have decided to educate the youth about the two major decisions taken by the ruling government that has stirred the nation. Several schools in Tolichowki, Shaikpet and Old City areas have decided to allow these volunteers to spread awareness about CAA and NRC.

"We will be giving a presentation on CAA and NRC in these institutions. We will inform the venue an hour prior to the programme and as a precautionary measure, we cannot disclose the names of these institutions," a volunteer told The Times Of India.

The Telangana Private Schools Joint Action Committee, which regulates nearly 400 schools, also decided to educate the students about CAA, NRC and its repercussions.

While the volunteers have decided to do their bit, the BJP's Telangana unit is also conducting events across colleges to inform the students about the act.

Raghunandan Rao Madhavaneni, BJP's official spokesperson, delivered a lecture on 'Why India needs NRC' at the Aurora PG College in Ramanthapur recently.

UP College Introduces Course On CAA

The Uttar Pradesh Rajashri Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) has also included the Citizenship Amendment Act and Article 370 in the syllabus of a new three-month certificate course.

Prabhat Mishra, public relation officer of UPRTOU said, "The new course has come into force on January 10 and the admissions have already begun. The fee for the course is Rs 700. There is no limit to the number of students taking admission."

The courses will explain the provisions and implications of abrogation of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act to the students. "It is important for the youth to understand the truth behind the misinformation campaign being run by vested interests," said Mishra.

Vice-Chancellor of the Open University, Professor Kameshwar Nath Singh, said, "No institution can remain aloof from the issues and policies of the country. There is an immediate need to remove the fog of misconceptions surrounding the two burning issues-CAA and Article 370. It is the moral duty of the university to spread awareness among students and others in order to clear the fog."

He said that the eligibility for the course was intermediate and one can register online for the course. This can be pursued alongside any other course at the university.





