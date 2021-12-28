This Petcare Startup Ensures Animals Are Treated No Less Than Humans

Mohit Lalvani was unable to find a good shampoo and conditioner for his beautiful pup Zack who had sensitive skin. A seasoned entrepreneur, Lalwani put his three decade-long personal care and pharma experience to use, which led him to formulate a non-irritant, gentle, pH-balanced shampoo for his puppy.

Ecstatic from the success, he decided to build a brand that will be a catalyst towards solving such problems for other pets and pet parents.



He started 'Captain Zack', a pet hygiene brand, and transitioned into a holistic pet care brand that specialises in creating nasty, pH balanced, chemical-free, safe and ISO certified products. It is the first brand in India with licensed veterinary products to ensure that the pets are happy and healthy. Also, the brand is the first and only one in the country to get its products clinically tested on sensitive human skin.



Its products are paraben free and do not have any harsh chemical content. The brand started conceptualising the product formulations while working on R&D in 2016 and spent an entire year to make sure the formulations were suitable, stable and thoroughly tested. With quality control and checks in place, 'Captain Zack' was officially launched in September 2017.



Lalvani is an ardent animal lover and has been working towards creating a safe space for them.

Increase In Pet Adoptions During Pandemic

"With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in pet adoptions. The number of families adopting pets nearly doubled in 2020 and 2021, leading to a natural surge in the demand for quality pet products. The rise in disposable income, especially among middle income groups, is driving the market growth for pet care in the country and has been one of the contributing factors for nuclear families wanting pet companions," the company shared with The Logical Indian.



"Families spend an average of Rs 10,000 to Rs 100,000 on pet care needs. Over the years, 'Captain Zack' has built a loyal database of customers, a homegrown brand with safe, hygienic, natural, convenient, and easy-to-use products. It sees nearly 30 per cent repeat customers, purchasing their products on an average, yearly, through the website," it added.

One Shop Stop For Pet Care

The brand is a one shop stop for an individual's pet care. It has a range of pet grooming products and has also started expanding to nutrition, habitat, more focus on cat range and related categories.



According to industry reports, the pet grooming market in India is valued at Rs 314 crore. 'Captain Zack' has witnessed year-on-year solid growth within the market with a yearly turnover of over Rs 12 crore in the personal care grooming category. The brand is reportedly on track to capture 10 per cent of the market share in the next year in the said segment.



Moreover, the Indian pet care products market is supported by the growth of the country's pet food market, which attained a value of about Rs 2,707 crore last year, as per industry reports. India's pet food market is further expected to rise in the forecast period of 2021 -2026 at a CAGR of 12.2 per cent.

Highest Quality Products

Captain Zack is spreading its wings across the pet nutrition category with a vision to become holistic pet care, and safety brand with the launch of its new home style ready to eat meals. With this brand extension and their handpicked power packed ingredients for the meals, they strive to change the mindset of pet owners and offer them nutritionally high value foods for their pets.



The company is witnessing strong growth every year and is projecting a turnover of Rs 100 crore by 2025.



Captain Zack's mission is to disrupt the pet care industry by introducing the highest quality products and ensuring pets are treated no less than humans. They are committed to them as healthy and happy as can be. They stand true to its ethos of ''behind every healthy pet is a proud parent''! The brand is always quick to innovate and introspect for the future, and stands for the ideology of empowering pet parents to make conscious decisions for their pets.



The brand is also closely associated with the 'We Love Animals' foundation and donates part of its profits to the organisation. Besides, it runs a program called 'The University of Barkley' dedicated to educating pet parents on pet care, pet health and ensuring pet parents have all the tools they need to raise a happy, healthy and content fur baby.

