Never Refused Any Task In My Career: Assams First Woman Inspector General Of Police Violet Baruah

Image Credits: NDTV

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

'Never Refused Any Task In My Career': Assam's First Woman Inspector General Of Police Violet Baruah

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Assam,  28 Dec 2021 7:51 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

According to the official notification, the Home Department of Assam government promoted Baruah to the rank of Inspector General of Police with effect from January 1, 2022. Earlier this year, the officer had received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Violet Baruah on Monday, December 27, became the first-ever woman to get promoted to the rank of Inspector General in Assam Police.

According to the official notification, the Home Department of Assam government promoted Baruah to the rank of Inspector General of Police with effect from January 1, 2022. The officer had received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service this year.

The Assam Police's senior-most woman IPS officer will be in the 'Super Time Scale-II of IPS' of pay matrix, it added. Baruah is presently posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (BTAD) in Kokrajhar district, India Today reported.

Taking The Challenges Head-On

Delighted with her achievement, the senior police officer said she has always taken up any challenge in her job.

"I have never refused any posting or task in my entire career. Rejecting a job has never been my style of functioning. That is why I was out of Guwahati (where state police headquarters is situated) for most of the time of my service," she told, according to India Today.

Baruah had also received the President's Medal for Meritorious Service in the year 2012.

The 59-year-old officer, who had joined the police in 1992 as an Assam Police Services officer and got nominated to IPS in 2004, said that gender empowerment has been taking place everywhere. Still, the need of the hour is "gender mainstreaming".

"It requires personal initiative also. I opted for a field job and did not face any hindrance in it. Nowadays, most of the women have come forward to join the police, but I feel the number should increase," she said.

The officer had served as the superintendent of police in four districts of Assam —Barpeta, Cachar, Goalpara and, Morigaon, besides working in the CID wing of the Assam Police.

Eight Other Officers

As per the notification, eight other DIGs of the Assam Police were promoted to the rank of IG along with Baruah.

They are Anand Prakash Tiwari, Deboraj Upadhaya, Diganta Barah, Dilip Kumar Dey, Lachit Barua, Mridulananda Sarma, Nitul Gogoi and Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, it added.

Also Read: My Story: 'My Aim Is To Build Toilets In Rural India Because Sanitation Is Dignity'

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
