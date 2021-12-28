All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: My Aim Is To Build Toilets In Rural India Because Sanitation Is Dignity

Image Credits: From The Source

My Story

My Story: 'My Aim Is To Build Toilets In Rural India Because Sanitation Is Dignity'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  28 Dec 2021 4:05 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Atul Bhide has been an entrepreneur for the last 25 years. His life took a turn when he joined the Rotary Club of Thane Hills in 2000 and started working on various community service projects. Till date, he along with his team has constructed 792 individual green toilets under the ‘Right-To-Go’ campaign, having many positive and sustainable impacts on the environment, health, and dignity of women.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I am an entrepreneur and a 'Rotarian' since 2000. To begin with, when I was invited to join Rotary (an international service organisation), my first immediate intention was to build new connections and friends. But with time, I became more engrossed in meeting community needs and gradually started myself involving in small community service projects, but the major shift came when I was chosen as president of my club around eight years back.

I am inspired by my father, who is also helping the community at large by working with over 1,000 women Self-Help Groups. I thought of leaving a similar impact on the lives of thousands of people in the villages, under his leadership as the club president in 2013-14.

During that time, I made a trip to more than 110 villages in Maharashtra's Thane district. There, I came across 2-3 ideas that I thought were the requirements of these people. All these visits gave me a clear indication of the need for toilets—that strongly came from women.

'Right To Go' Campaign

I, along with my friends from 'Rotary club of Thane Hills', talked to the people, informed them about the sanitation practices, and presented the idea of constructing toilets for them under a Rural Sanitation project in 2014– 'Right to Go'.

The campaign aims to construct individual green toilets along with training for behavioural change for better sanitation and hygiene across four villages – Sogav, Nandwal, Dahigao, and Aghai. Till date, our team has constructed 792 individual green toilets that have more than 5000 direct beneficiaries. It also has many positive and sustainable impacts on the environment, health, and dignity of women. It has helped prevent over 5000 people from relieving themselves in the open, every day.

Due to the non-availability of toilets at home, everyone needed to walk at least two km searching for 'safe' space. Also, women and senior citizens need to 'wait' till someone could accompany them for their safety on the way. Because of all these reasons, many times, women and senior citizens prolong their urge to relieve themselves, resulting in health issues.

Also, people succumb to bites of insects and serpentine animals like snakes in the bushes. All these problems were solved by the Right-To-Go campaign, resulting in better health of family members.

Women are vulnerable to sexual assault by the antisocial elements of society. A toilet at home stopped all these incidents.

Now, my future work is to do the gap work. I aim to work for those villages where the government is somehow unable to reach due to the limitation of their records or other factors. It is the responsibility of civil society also to address the need of our fellow Indians. My commitment continues to work for these villages, but moreover, it's all about habit and behavioural changes. My team and I will continue to do this behavioural change-work, supported by the construction of toilets.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Atul Bhide 
Green Toilets 
Indian remote villages 
Right To Go Campaign 
MyStory 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X