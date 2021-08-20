How Two Friends Quit Their High Paying Jobs To Build A Business On Technology Solutions

Raghib Khan and Faisal Abidi studied at the Jamia Milia Islamia University under the same discipline for Engineering. Since college, they had dreams of becoming job providers and job seekers, Faisal said while recollecting the good old days. After college, Faisal got straight into Google, and Raghib chose American Online (AOL) to begin their careers with.

Three years into these well-paying Corporate jobs at Multi-National Companies, they decided to pursue their dream of venturing into entrepreneurship together. Thus, RNF Technologies was born. The 'RNF' stands for Raghib and Faisal.

Launched The First Mobile App In 2011

Started in Bangalore, the company soon moved base to Noida. RNF Technologies offered an array of technical solutions and has basically four business lines, out of which three falls under services and the fourth under product development. Under the services domain, they offer online marketing, software development, and international events in North America and Dubai under the services domain. Under product development, they develop several premier games for both iOS, Android and Facebook. The first mobile application under their name was launched in 2011, and in another two years, the start-up hit the milestone of having 100 plus employees.













Today, the company has primarily established itself in the North American market while still expanding its foothold in the Middle East and Australia. While speaking to The Logical Indian, Raghib said that initially, when most countries were under lockdown, they did experience a spike in the number of downloads, but eventually, the level returned to pre-COVID times.

When asked about why they chose to begin during 2009-10 when the world was facing a widespread economic crisis and how they sailed through the pandemic, Faisal said, "The thing is that Information Technology always makes its way. In developing times, this is one of those things that will always be in demand."

Be Fearless In The Pursuit Of The Dreams

Speaking about the drive that pushed them to let go of their jobs and begin something anew, Faisal said that both dared to face their fears and tread on the path of entrepreneurship while they were young. Raghib said that ambitious entrepreneurs focus more on the monetisation part of their venture. In contrast, the real juice is acquiring the right team and focusing on core services or products. Adding to that, Faisal said that the main ingredient to becoming an entrepreneur is letting go of the fear of failure and believing in your dreams' power.

