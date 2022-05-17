Empowering Women With Tech: This Ed-tech Startup Has Taken AI, Coding To India's Rural Pockets

Education and technology have changed rapidly in the last two decades, seeing encouraging numbers of students showing interest in computer science, artificial intelligence and coding. Moreover, the National Education Policy 2020 has made it mandatory for schools to teach coding to children after Class 6. STEMROBO is an ed-tech startup that has been working to inculcate and encourage coding in both urban and rural sectors of the country.

Innovation Labs In Over 1800 Schools

Founded in 2015 by Anurag Gupta and Rajeev Tiwari, STEMROBO has already set up innovation labs in over 1800 schools across the country. Moreover, they have also developed over 10 robotics labs in India and work with more than 10 lakh students and teachers to nurture and promote innovation and creativity from Class 1 to Class 12.

While speaking to The Logical Indian over mail, the founders said that "The aim is to embed curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds and inculcate innovative skill sets such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning, and physical computing". In the recent attempt to take coding and artificial intelligence to the grassroots level of the country, the company is offering coding classes to more than 6,000 girl children studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the rural regions of the country.

Uplift Children From Just Being The Consumers Of Technology

While speaking to The Logical Indian about the initiative, the founders mentioned, "Other than coding, this program is helping students to improve their logical thinking skills and problem-solving skills. Not only this, they are working on real-life problem statements, helping them to become problem solvers by understanding the concepts of Artificial Intelligence through Python".

The vision behind the initiative is to uplift children from the status of only being the consumers of technology to become the creators. Since schools across the country are already including coding in their curriculum, women are likely to become major stakeholders in the coding industry.

