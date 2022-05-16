All section
Rajasthan: Narsana Village First In State To Achieve 100% Insurance Cover Under CMs Flagship Scheme

Image Credit: Unsplash, Wikipedia

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Rajasthan: Narsana Village First In State To Achieve 100% Insurance Cover Under CM's Flagship Scheme

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Rajasthan,  16 May 2022 10:31 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana was started on May 1, 2021, with Rs 5 lakh health coverage but later it was increased to Rs 10 lakh. Over 12 lakh people have benefited under the scheme, and a sum of Rs 1,400 crores has been spent.

The Narsana village in Rajasthan's Jalore district became the first village in the state to acquire 100 per cent insurance cover the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's flagship Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana. Narsana has become the first gram panchayat to register all families for ₹10 lakhs cashless health insurance coverage.

The Yojana was started in May 2021 with a cover amount worth ₹5 lakhs but was later increased to ₹10 lakhs. The state has already spent over ₹1400 crores, and more than 12 lakh people have benefitted under the scheme.

Local Donor Paid Rs 1.53 Lakh Premium

Jalore district administration presented a unique model to expand its coverage. Nishant Jain, the District Magistrate of Jalore District, said, "There were 428 families, which were not covered automatically under the Yojna as they were not under categories covered free of cost. On being effectively convinced by the sarpanch, block development officer and others, 248 of 428 families paid ₹850 each and got covered," Hindustan Times reported.

Further, the DM added that the Sarpanch Santosh Kanwar for the remaining 180 families reached out to the local donor, Tej Raj, who paid the remaining premium worth ₹ 1.53 lakhs and got the entire village covered.



Covering 20 Panchayats By Month-End

After that, Jain also mentioned that the administration has further identified 20-gram panchayats in 10 blocks and has aimed at pulling through the 100 per cent insurance cover for those families by the end of the month. The insurance premium is free for beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) of the state registered in the free category.

Moreover, who fall under the economically backward section of the socio-economic census of 2011 and contract workers working in all the departments, boards and corporations of the state.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Government Provides Free Treatment For All Under Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme

