Rajasthan: Government Provides Free Treatment For All Under Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme

In the budget session of 2020-21, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that Rajasthan would be the first State in the country to provide free universal health insurance to all families. The State began registering for its cashless 'mediclaim' scheme Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme. Registrations for the health scheme started on April 1, 2021. In a recently released press note, the Chief Minister said that 12 lakh patients had availed the benefits of free treatment worth approximately ₹1,400 crores under the scheme.

Free Treatment In Government And Private Hospitals

Under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, every family in the State would receive an annual health insurance scheme worth ₹10 lakhs and an accidental coverage worth ₹5 lakhs. Moreover, the citizens would be entitled to free treatment in government hospitals, including OPD and IPD medicines and tests. Any family in the State can enrol for the scheme by CM Ashok Gehlot. To add on, the families of employees and pensioners under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) would have the facility of cashless treatment, along the lines of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), the government website mentioned.

Special Camps At Gram Panchayat Level

Every family in the State are be entitled to the cashless treatment of up to ₹5 lakhs. The beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act and Socio-Economic Census 2011 are not required to register, and the State Government bears the insurance premium. Moreover, small and marginal farmers, contract workers and other beneficiaries can register themselves or register on E-Mitra, and the government pays their premium amount. Other families have to pay a premium of ₹850 per annum. Moreover, special camps at the Gram Panchayat level were organized to carry out the registration process.

