'Gift At Your Doorsteps'! This Online Venture In Kashmir Is Winning Hearts

Setting an example for aspiring entrepreneurs in the valley, a 25-year-old girl in Kashmir has become a huge success after starting a unique yet quite interesting business of delivering gift hampers at the doorsteps.



Samar Shawl, an MBA graduate from Islamic University of Science and Technology, is running a gift hamper service outlet by the name 'Ribbons'. It is an online venture where she buys, packs, and delivers gifts based on customers' need.

Budget Is Target

"I started this business after a long market survey. Here I ask people about their budget, occasion and other important stuff. Accordingly, I suggest them various combos," Samar said while speaking to The Logical Indian, adding that "their budget is her target".









With the pandemic taking a toll on everyday lives, Samar did let us business affect and made sure to deliver gifts in Srinagar and across the state even during the crisis.

The gift hamper outlet has three different categories-basic gift wrap, premium gift wrap and elite gift wrap, trousseau packing and stage decoration. After getting a considerable response, Khazr Waan ( premium dates boutique by Ribbons for Nikah ceremonies) has also been added. The pits from dates are taken out and filled with different flavours.





Dial For A Gift

Samar belongs to a family of businessmen. Since childhood, the young entrepreneur was good at packing gifts with decorative articles and always wanted to start her venture. According to her, she had many ideas for business but were eventually executed by other people.

"During my MBA program, I realised that people struggle to buy gifts for their friends and relatives. I often struggled for the same, so I decided to fill this gap by helping people buy the same," she said.



"Whenever I used to decorate gifts for weddings and parties, people used always to appreciate. Then I thought to give it a try. I created an Instagram and Facebook page on the name of Ribbons by Samar Shawl. Since then, the response has been amazing," she added.









However, Samar explains that it is hard to find a "tribe" that uplifts, inspires and encourages you. "If people love your work you eventually feel more enthusiastic about it," she says.

Samar believes belonging to one of the most conflict zones across the world is itself a challenge, but says that it was all possible with the support of his family and friends. She also attributes her success to the budding entrepreneurs of the region. She also plans to open a new store to include more products in it.



"We don't have many job opportunities here and we can't wait for the magic to change our world. We all carry some skill inside us which can change the world around us in a better one," she says.

