Jammu & Kashmir's Last Unelectrified Village In Ramban Gets Power Supply

The village received electricity connection on July 7 after the government completed the electrification process under a centrally sponsored scheme.

Jammu and Kashmir   |   15 July 2021 10:28 AM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Jammu & Kashmirs Last Unelectrified Village In Ramban Gets Power Supply

Image Credits: ANI

Ending an era of darkness from the lives of the villagers, the last un-electrified hamlet of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir saw the light of the electric bulb for the first time. The village received electricity connection on July 7 after the government completed the electrification process under a centrally sponsored scheme.

Nissar Hussain, Executive Engineer of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) in Ramban, told ANI that besides a 25 KV transformer, about 3 km span of HT line including 69 poles and 2.8 Km of LT line including 50 poles were used, amounting to Rs 28.64 lakh under the Sobhagya Yojna.

"The work to electrify the village began in 2018. When I joined, I saw that people were in great distress. Using my internal resources, I got the scheme completed," Nissar said.

Located just 12 kilometres from the district headquarters of Ramban, Kadola village is located on top of a hill in the Ladadhar mountain range, and around 25 households reside there.

Villagers Elated

Thanking the administration, the villagers expressed gratitude for the development. "We have seen electricity for the first time. We are thrilled and are grateful to govt. We used lamps that created problems. We will now bring a TV," news agency ANI quoted a resident as saying.

The villagers used to travel to Ramban town for power supply, which is now available in their homes. "Our children could not study. Even for charging our mobile, we used to travel to Ramban town. Now we plan to get a television to stay up to date about the world," said Mohammed Iqbal. They told the shopkeepers sometimes did not let them charge their phones.

Earlier, the habitants relied on Deeli (resin wood) for lighting up their homes which caused various health complications. "Now the power has brought much-needed relief from smoke," another resident Saddam Hussain said.

