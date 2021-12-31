Redefining Tea-Drinking Experience: How This British Era Company Is Bringing New Flavours To Indians

All section
Caste discrimination
31 Dec 2021

A heritage tea producer, Octavius Tea has redefined the art of drinking tea with numerous flavours and a diversified collection for all tea lovers. Based out of Delhi, the company provides quintessential tea flavours to its customers.

A heritage tea producer in Delhi is redefining the art of drinking tea with its numerous flavours and diversified collection for all tea lovers in the country. Octavius tea combines the respect for quintessential British tea with the Indian love for taste and flavour. It specializes in a variety of tea leaves, tea bags, instant mixes and coffee blends.

The company is based out of Delhi and has tea plantations in West Bengal. It is one of the very few tea companies in India that own and controls the entire process from the farm to the cup which includes tea plucking, manufacturing, packaging, distribution till the final products is placed at the retail or online stores.

History Of The Company

The 120-year-old company started in 1898, during the British Raj when a Scottish man named Walter Duncan, enchanted by the flourishing slopes of Darjeeling, set up Octavius Tea and Industries Limited on the profits of its sister concern Octavius Steel and Company Limited.

The company commenced with the cultivation of tea in Darjeeling, across Dooars, Cachar and Sylhet. The current owners took ownership in 2003, retained the name, and were able to take Octavius to greater heights. After seeing massive success in tea plantations the company acquired an excellent coffee plantation in Coorg in Karnataka in 2007.

Sustainability Measures

To make a more environment-friendly tea and maintain the same value with the customers, the organization is implementing its share for an eco-conscious environment by offering sustainable packaging in every product category. Most of their packaging is compostable and the eco-friendly measures save up thousands of trees every day.

Besides preventing deforestation, the company encourages the people living in the tea gardens to reduce conflict with wildlife, so that the elephants and other wild animals can have free movement along their usual paths, and can also have access to the water bodies.

On similar lines, the company focuses on the betterment of their workers, providing them primary necessities like medical, educational and other general facilities. For the local communities that have lived and worked in the gardens for generations, tea is not just their job, it has evolved to be a part of their tradition and culture.

For the workers, the gardens have become a system that takes care of their education as well as healthcare requirements in the best possible way. Workers receive adequate compensation for their local area and enjoy safe working conditions.

