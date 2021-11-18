Meta Launches 'Grow Your Business Hub' To Strengthen Small Businesses In India

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has launched 'Grow your Business Hub' in India that aims to be a one-stop destination for small and medium businesses in India. This initiative by Meta will assist medium and small businesses in India to gauge relevant information tools and curated resources to cater to their goals.

The announcement to launch this initiative was made at the inaugural edition of 'Grow your Business Summit'— an event focused on the growth agenda of India's medium and small businesses.

''The one thing that today's businesses, big or small, would agree about social media is the access it provides enabling them to sell not just local but global markets," said Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solution, Meta India. Meta also launched 'grow your business playbook' during the virtual event organised on Friday.

How These Initiatives Will Help MSMEs

The hub will assist the young entrepreneurs and established businesspersons to acquire essential information, tools and resources curated to meet their business goals. The Playbook would help early-stage businesses embark on their journey on Meta Apps and will have a wide array of creative guidance from best practices on choosing profile pictures to create the first post.

The Playbook is an eight-week workbook to get creative on Meta and Instagram. Meta also launched advertiser bootcamp(a programme that will offer advance training to businesses in the form of masterclasses, webinars and live training) and an online learning guide (trains entrepreneurs to build a business online, attracting an audience, building communities etc.) and manage partners programme (provide 90days free marketing support to businesses).

Statistics

According to the reports of Financial Express, Meta claims to have 200 million businesses (primarily small businesses) using its tools to connect with customers, with a significant share of it being Indian SMBs and 300 million people following small businesses on its apps in India. Whereas Whatsapp business app is being used by 15 million small businesses, which is a very significant penetration, Meta India, this August, had started offering working capital loans to SMEs in partnership with India-based fin-tech player indefinitely.

