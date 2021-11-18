All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meta Launches Grow Your Business Hub To Strengthen Small Businesses In India

Image Credit: Pixabay

Small Medium Business
The Logical Indian Crew

Meta Launches 'Grow Your Business Hub' To Strengthen Small Businesses In India

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  18 Nov 2021 4:31 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

This initiative by Meta will assist medium and small businesses in India to gauge relevant information tools and curated resources to cater to their goals.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has launched 'Grow your Business Hub' in India that aims to be a one-stop destination for small and medium businesses in India. This initiative by Meta will assist medium and small businesses in India to gauge relevant information tools and curated resources to cater to their goals.

The announcement to launch this initiative was made at the inaugural edition of 'Grow your Business Summit'an event focused on the growth agenda of India's medium and small businesses.

''The one thing that today's businesses, big or small, would agree about social media is the access it provides enabling them to sell not just local but global markets," said Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solution, Meta India. Meta also launched 'grow your business playbook' during the virtual event organised on Friday.

How These Initiatives Will Help MSMEs

The hub will assist the young entrepreneurs and established businesspersons to acquire essential information, tools and resources curated to meet their business goals. The Playbook would help early-stage businesses embark on their journey on Meta Apps and will have a wide array of creative guidance from best practices on choosing profile pictures to create the first post.

The Playbook is an eight-week workbook to get creative on Meta and Instagram. Meta also launched advertiser bootcamp(a programme that will offer advance training to businesses in the form of masterclasses, webinars and live training) and an online learning guide (trains entrepreneurs to build a business online, attracting an audience, building communities etc.) and manage partners programme (provide 90days free marketing support to businesses).

Statistics

According to the reports of Financial Express, Meta claims to have 200 million businesses (primarily small businesses) using its tools to connect with customers, with a significant share of it being Indian SMBs and 300 million people following small businesses on its apps in India. Whereas Whatsapp business app is being used by 15 million small businesses, which is a very significant penetration, Meta India, this August, had started offering working capital loans to SMEs in partnership with India-based fin-tech player indefinitely.

Also Read: Indian Railways Launches State-Of-The-Art POD Hotels


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Shweta Singh
MSMEs 
business 
Meta 
initiative 
whatsapp 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X